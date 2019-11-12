After outstanding 2019 starts at home, which were most of his starts at home, Adam Wainwright was often asked about why.
Just why was he so good on the mound in St. Louis?
He wouldn't have a good explanation, and he would often imply that baseball seasons can be quirky. To make his case, he'd bring up the 2009 season, when he was .500 at home (7-7), but 12-1 on the road.
Here's the thing: Even in that instance of 2009, Wainwright's ERA was still way better at home (a minuscule 2.05, in fact), compared to the road (3.39).
The reality is this – be it the ballpark size fitting his pitching style, the comforts of sleeping in his own bed or his ability to feed off the home fans, Adam Wainwright is an elite pitcher at home. He's also pretty good on the road. But elite at home.
For his career, Wainwright has a 2.85 ERA at home and a 3.99 ERA on the road.
This is all pertinent as news broke Tuesday that Wainwright, 38, signed a one-year deal to return to the Cardinals for 2020. It's a smart signing for numerous reasons.
It brings back a quality hurler who, even in his age 37 season, got better as the season went on – he logged a 2.97 ERA in September starts and a 1.62 ERA in the postseason.
It answers a looming Cardinals rotation question for 2020 on Nov. 12. And with Carlos Martinez and others vying for that fifth spot in the coming spring, the Cards don't go into winter with the pressure of finding a starter elsewhere.
And it brings back a rare “second pitching coach” in Wainwright, a revered sage and role model to the Cards young starters, notably Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson.
But most importantly, you'd have to think that even if Wainwright has a not-so-great overall year, he'll still perform statistically well in his Busch Stadium starts.
Consider the trends.
First of all, last season, he had a 2.59 ERA at home.
On the road?
It was 6.22.
Now let's look at Wainwright's career. Take out the 2015 and 2011 seasons (because of injuries) and the 2005 season (because the kid wearing No. 60 only made two appearances that year). So we're dealing with 12 seasons. In 10 of the 12 seasons, he had a better home ERA than road ERA. And in 11 of the 12 seasons, he had a better home WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) than on the road (last season, his home WHIP was 1.29, whereas elsewhere it was 1.59).
And yes, there's this notion of – doesn't everybody pitch better at home? Two responses. First, no, not everyone does (as you'll see shortly). Second, Waino's splits are particularly wide, compared to contemporaries.
Here are the career home/road ERAs of fellow noteworthy 30-something starters:
Wainwright: 2.85/3.99 (1.14 higher on road).
Justin Verlander: 3.09/3.57 (0.48 higher on road)
Max Scherzer: 3.22/3.17 (0.05 lower on road)
Clayton Kershaw: 2.15/2.78 (0.63 higher on road)
Zack Greinke: 3.08/3.64 (0.56 higher on road)
Rick Porcello: 4.61/4.11 (0.50 lower on road)
Gerrit Cole: 3.29/3.14 (0.15 lower on road)
Cole Hamels: 3.47/3.37 (0.10 lower on road)
Jon Lester: 3.49/3.64 (0.15 higher on road)
David Price: 3.07/3.54 (0.47 higher on road)
You get the idea.
And as for Wainwright's teammates, if you missed this quote, here's what Andrew Miller said of Wainwright, following the Cards' final game on the National League Championship Series.
“It’s as good as it gets, I think, the leadership that he and Yadi (Molina) bring, and the experience,” said the fellow Cardinals veteran pitcher. “You couldn’t script a better guy to play with. And, gosh, what he showed us as a player, what he’s been through? And what he did for us all year, down the stretch especially as things got kind of hairier or tougher, he stepped up his game.
“Sitting in the bullpen for some of the games he threw this year, was some of the most incredible stuff I’ve ever seen. I remember that Cubs game, he threw 127 pitches. The way he pitched in the playoffs. The way he picked us up when we needed a stop or we needed a statement game, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like it. And I’ve been lucky to play with a lot of really good guys.
"You want to talk about some who go out there and can back things up? He can talk the talk, and he can walk the walk. I just hope I see a lot more of him.”
He will.