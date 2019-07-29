It's July 29. The Cardinals (most would argue) have an opening in the rotation, after another dissatisfying start from Daniel Ponce de Leon.
Right now the rotation features Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas. The trade deadline is Wednesday. How did we get to here? Didn't they have “five No. 1s”? Or “two rotations”?
I decided to look back at a column written for January 21st from Winter Warm-Up … and then make comments on it today, for current perspective.
JANUARY QUESTION: It’s interesting with this Cardinals rotation. There is an absurd amount of optimism. Ready for a new Redbird season and red beard to sprout, clean-shaven John Brebbia was asked his thoughts on the Cardinals’ rotation, to which the reliever said: “We have two rotations! Which rotation do you want? There are 10 guys that can play Major League Baseball. Does St. Louis need an American League team? Because I think we’ve got one prepped.”
Indeed, the Cardinals employ 10, maybe even 11 men they’re comfortable letting start a game. But besides Mikolas, the other starters will all arrive for spring training with question marks.
And that’s the thing with question marks entering sports seasons: Rarely do all of them bend into exclamation points. Such as ...
Can Michael Wacha stay healthy a whole season?
JULY PERSPECTIVE: Well, he only went on the injured list once, and that was in late April (left knee patellar tendinitis), but he's now in the bullpen -- and one wonders if he'll ever start a game again for St. Louis. He was first exiled to the 'pen in late May, after allowing six earned runs to the Royals.
In June and July, he got five more starts, but he was frighteningly uneven. Overall, his ERA in the starts was 4.10, but his runs allowed were zero, five, one, two and four (in 3 1/3 innings). On Saturday, he allowed a grand slam out of the bullpen. Maybe, if they can't make a trade, they'll give him one more go as a starter? He's a free agent after this year.
JANUARY QUESTION: Can Jack Flaherty take his 151 innings up another, say 25-50?
JULY PERSPECTIVE: Jack will be a starter for the rest of the year, though the year hasn't been as sparkling as 2018, when he finished fifth in the voting for rookie of the year with a 3.34 ERA. In 2019, his ERA is 4.17. Last year, he allowed 20 homers in the 151 innings. This year, he's allowed 21 homers already in 114 innings. He's looked pretty good his past four starts. And “this year's Jack Flaherty” has been rookie Dakota Hudson. The sinkerballing bulldog has become a rookie stalwart in the rotation – of qualified starters, he has the lowest ERA, but did get the loss on Sunday.
But even with Hudson as one of the four reliable starters, one also has to wonder about his inning total in his first full season. Uncharted waters as a big leaguer.
JANUARY QUESTION: Can Alex Reyes return to looking like Alex Reyes?
JULY PERSPOECTIVE: Reyes infused a lot of the fun into the “two rotations” talk. He was the wild card, formerly the top pitching prospect in baseball, returning from injury. Well, he got injured again this year. And again. Hasn't pitched since late June.
JANUARY QUESTION: Can Carlos Martinez prove this offseason that he can prepare his body for a season as a starter, unlike last offseason?
“We all have our challenges when we grow up,” manager Mike Shildt said at Winter Warm-Up. “And I won’t alibi anything for his behavior, but I’ve seen Carlos grow a lot and he’s still trying to grow and figure out, like we all are, especially when you’re younger and — I can’t relate to this — but a lot of fame and good fortune has come to Carlos. And figuring out how you look to handle that and how you look to be responsible for it and learn to continue to make good decisions and take care of your business. I try to help him on that front, as well, though that’s no different than anybody else on our club. Everybody just has a different spot where they come from.”
JULY PERSPECTIVE: Carlos is an infuriating fireballer. His body was not ready for the starter's load in spring, he went to the injured list and it was decided to bring him back as a reliever. He's the closer now.
JANUARY QUESTION: And then there’s Wainwright, who puts the curve in the question mark symbol.
JULY PERSPECTIVE: Wainwright has been the surprise of the season. While Ponce de Leon has struggled, Waino has sipped that "fountain of youth." For six-straight starts in June and July, the 37-year-old had a combined 2.48 ERA. He got hit hard in the famous 10-run-inning comeback game at Cincinnati. Logged a win in his following start.
JANUARY QUESTION: Perpetually optimistic, Wainwright was asked about the talent level of the Cardinals’ 2019 rotation. This is keeping in mind that he was on the 2013 staff, which went to the World Series.
“As far as just from a talent level, I don’t think I’ve been a part of one as talented as this,” Wainwright said. “I think if we have a whole season of Miles again doing what he does, I think he’s one of the top 10 pitchers in baseball. He’s an incredible talent. And it’s not just me saying that. Other teams come and say, ‘This guy’s just easy, pitching at 95 like it’s no problem — and with four pitches.’ You just don’t see many guys doing that. And I think if we see a whole season out of Jack Flaherty, like what he showed us last year, you’re talking about two special talents.
"And then there’s a couple wild cards we don’t know what a whole season brings with ’em. John Gant is one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen. Guy’s an incredible athlete. ... I don’t know, like, how all these pitchers fit into five spots? Just glad it’s not my job to pick those five.”
JULY PERSPECTIVE: A lot to digest here. The 2019 rotation is currently eighth in the National League with a 4.33 ERA, with the second-most walks and the second-fewest strikeouts. Miles Mikolas is again good, though not an All-Star again. His 4.0 walk percentage is stupendous, though. Gant, the great athlete, has been a stud ... but out of the bullpen.
And one more name that hasn't been mentioned Austin Gomber. He made some good St. Louis starts in 2018, but in the minors this year has battled a biceps injury and shoulder fatigue. He hasn't pitched in a game since May 13.
And there you have it. That's how we got here. Will Robbie Ray or Noah Syndergaard or another starter join the rotation by Wednesday's trade deadline? If not, one has to wonder -- who will pitch all the starter's innings? And how quality will those innings be?