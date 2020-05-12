Hochman: What I miss about sports today — a Cardinals’ extra-base hit with runners on

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman will share what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:
Some hits in baseball are neat. Tidy. The simple single. Or even the solo homer, deposited into the bleachers for a payout of one run. But I love the chaos of the extra-base hit with multiple guys on base. It’s a carnival, a carousel of swirling, be it the ballplayers rounding the bases or the outfielders running routes as they chase the baseball.
As the Cardinal connects on a pitch – this explosion of exit velocity – you know two things to be true: it’s definitely not going to be caught and it’s definitely staying in the park.
Let’s say there’s a guy on first and a guy on second. The baserunners’ antsy feet begin to dance. They shuffle so. And then, there’s that moment the guys both know, indisputably and irrefutably, that that ball’s getting down. FFFFOOM! Their legs take off, engines ignited, and these guys are running fast and free and the numbers and capital letters on their backs are holding on for dear life.
And you don’t know where to look! So much action happening simultaneously. Do you watch the guy from second head home, giving you that assuring feeling of at least one run ceremoniously scoring? Do you watch the ball as it sails into the outfield expanse, perhaps careening toward the wall and caroming at some funky, fun angle that makes it that much trickier for an outfielder to retrieve? Do you watch the guy on first, who’s got the farthest to run, the most to gain, the gambler of gang who might just try to score on this thing? Or do you watch the batter, the provider of all this bliss, who has earned your attention with his “ribbies” (or, at least, “ribbi”)? Of course, your decision is to watch all of these at once, and your eyeballs pinball around your cornea as you try to take it all in.
Meanwhile, the crowd noise crescendos and you feel this rush. Your imagination allows you to wonder how this play is going to play out – and your brain calculates how this play will likely play out – and there’s that moment when you realize your dream and the reality are the same outcome.
One run in! Another run in!
And the batter gets to second base and stands on top of it like a mountain climber at summit. He tries not to smile because you’re not supposed to smile but, man, he really wants to smile. Instead, he does some celebratory hand gesture to the boys back in the dugout, and these 20-something 20-somethings squee like schoolkids.
