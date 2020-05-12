Hochman: What I miss about sports today — a Cardinals’ extra-base hit with runners on

Let’s say there’s a guy on first and a guy on second. The baserunners’ antsy feet begin to dance. They shuffle so. And then, there’s that moment the guys both know, indisputably and irrefutably, that that ball’s getting down. FFFFOOM! Their legs take off, engines ignited, and these guys are running fast and free and the numbers and capital letters on their backs are holding on for dear life.

And you don’t know where to look! So much action happening simultaneously. Do you watch the guy from second head home, giving you that assuring feeling of at least one run ceremoniously scoring? Do you watch the ball as it sails into the outfield expanse, perhaps careening toward the wall and caroming at some funky, fun angle that makes it that much trickier for an outfielder to retrieve? Do you watch the guy on first, who’s got the farthest to run, the most to gain, the gambler of gang who might just try to score on this thing? Or do you watch the batter, the provider of all this bliss, who has earned your attention with his “ribbies” (or, at least, “ribbi”)? Of course, your decision is to watch all of these at once, and your eyeballs pinball around your cornea as you try to take it all in.