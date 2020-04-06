Hochman: What I miss about sports today – Blues playoff hockey

During the regular season, every single day seems important, perhaps imperative, until the playoffs start. And then, six months is just some blur from the past. From inside the whirlwind of the playoffs, you think back to the regular season, so much was made about, say, “the big December game at Calgary.” And at the time, yes, it was a pivotal moment the season hinged upon. Perhaps there was a losing streak that had to be ended, or an injured player now healthy and back in the lineup. And we inspect and dissect the lines pairings and become meticulous meteorologists of who’s hot and who’s cold. And everything matters SO much. And then, come playoffs, the regular season was simply this vehicle to get you into the tournament, the thing that actually matters. A team’s scrutinized success and failure all season was simply for the slotting of playoff spots, for who plays who. And then, sure enough, a good team awarded a high-seed loses to the “OK” team that was supposed to be an earned pushover opponent, because that’s playoff hockey sometimes.