Hochman: What I miss about sports today – Blues playoff hockey

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman will share what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:
There isn’t a statistic or a measurement to rely upon for quantifiable evidence, but we all know that in playoff hockey, the hits are just harder.
They just are.
It’s playoff hockey, and the checks are more vicious. And personal. And the players finish them off with devilish pride. And it’s wonderful.
Playoff hockey is an experience, a style of play, a VIP club.
Today is the first Monday of April – the Blues’ final regular-season game was scheduled for last Saturday – so today likely would’ve been the first practice for the playoffs. The sports journalists would’ve ascended upon practice ice, interviewing the players with fresh questions about a new opponent and new opportunities. The coach would get a little more clandestine about lineups and injuries and, really, anything, because any morsel of information cans surely help an opponent plan and prepare (or, at least, that’s what postseason paranoia makes hockey people think).
The playoffs introduce you to a new team that’ll be part of your life for a fortnight or so. Suddenly, the Winnipeg Jets are your world. You quickly develop opinions about your opponents’ style of play and goalie and fans and jersey colors and even their beers and airport.
Some opponents start the series as strangers – you don’t even know how to pronounce some of the names – and by the end of the series, you’ve developed an utter hatred or respect for a Nikolaj Ehlers or Dustin Byfuglien.
During the regular season, every single day seems important, perhaps imperative, until the playoffs start. And then, six months is just some blur from the past. From inside the whirlwind of the playoffs, you think back to the regular season, so much was made about, say, “the big December game at Calgary.” And at the time, yes, it was a pivotal moment the season hinged upon. Perhaps there was a losing streak that had to be ended, or an injured player now healthy and back in the lineup. And we inspect and dissect the lines pairings and become meticulous meteorologists of who’s hot and who’s cold. And everything matters SO much. And then, come playoffs, the regular season was simply this vehicle to get you into the tournament, the thing that actually matters. A team’s scrutinized success and failure all season was simply for the slotting of playoff spots, for who plays who. And then, sure enough, a good team awarded a high-seed loses to the “OK” team that was supposed to be an earned pushover opponent, because that’s playoff hockey sometimes.
Playoff hockey is a ride. Along the way, surprise heroes emerge, beards grow and random songs or celebs or images become memes or part of our lexicon. The headlines in the newspaper are in ALL CAPS. Twitter is, well, Twitter – emotional and irrational and irresistible. And old playoff stars from the past are trotted out for ceremonies or televised interviews, and we watch grainy footage of some goal or some save that takes us back to a previous postseason. And we smile.
