Hochman: What I miss about sports today — Cardinals’ infield wizardry

DeJong is more sturdy to Wong’s flashy, but DeJong flashed some leather from time to time. His 26 DRS was third-most in all of baseball.

And this offseason, Major League Baseball introduced a new stat called “Outs Above Average.” It’s funny that something so athletic and almost artistic as fielding can be number-crunched and quantified. But these numbers are respected by smart baseball people. As such, DeJong was seventh in all of baseball in “Outs Above Average” in 2019 with 13. Wong was 13th with 10.

Wong, of course, was the lone Cardinal to have his glove turned to gold – though the Cards did have six Gold Glove finalists in 2019.

I mentioned this a few years ago in the Post-Dispatch, but I’ve always been enamored by Wong’s play at second base because he looks like a basketball point guard out there. So much flair. He feeds the shortstop or dishes to the first baseman with panache. He distributes so quickly and right to the right spot.