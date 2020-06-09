Hochman: What I miss about sports today — debating what the STL MLS team name should be

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman shares what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:

Yes, of course, we can still have these debates online, but I miss the in-person disproportionate passion that people have when stating their case for a soccer team name. We become grand orators at St. Louis sports bars and parties and coffee shops, holding our beverages like microphones, explaining why our Major League Soccer team must be called The Spirit of St. Louis or the Steamers or FC Provel.

Bigger issues, of course, have overtaken our world — a pandemic and protests against racial injustice. We’re addressing some serious stuff these days.

But whenever they announce the team name, it will be a special moment of unity in our city. Our town’s team. And this new team is being born in a time of a changing America, and its being born into Major League Soccer, an inclusive sports world, fitting for our times. And the new team will be a reason for regional celebration, an uplifter in a deflating era.