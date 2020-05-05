Hochman: What I miss about sports today — from Freese’s Lawn to the Arch, the view at Busch

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman will share what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:

I miss that moment at Busch Stadium when you’re finally settled into your seat, your eyes lock in and you take in the beauty of the backdrop.

We don’t have an ocean and we don’t have a mountain range, but this is our majestic view, and it’s fitting for an old baseball town: The brushstroke of the toothbrush ballpark lights and the old courthouse and the bowtie Budweiser logo and Ballpark Village, the Cardinal-red bleacher rows and Freese’s Lawn and the canvas of a scoreboard with birds on bats perched atop. And behind it all, the skyline of office buildings, some fluffy white clouds and the Gateway Arch. And the sky, in our minds, is always as blue as those early 80s jerseys.

There are a couple of eyesores lodged into the frame, I’ll admit. The old, white parking garage directly behind center field and that closed-down hotel in right field, above the World Series flags. But you can force yourself to even lather those with nostalgia. For instance, one of my favorite memories from the championship parades was the fans in the parking garage, cheering from through the little openings.