Hochman: What I miss about sports today — from Freese’s Lawn to the Arch, the view at Busch

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman will share what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:
I miss that moment at Busch Stadium when you’re finally settled into your seat, your eyes lock in and you take in the beauty of the backdrop.
We don’t have an ocean and we don’t have a mountain range, but this is our majestic view, and it’s fitting for an old baseball town: The brushstroke of the toothbrush ballpark lights and the old courthouse and the bowtie Budweiser logo and Ballpark Village, the Cardinal-red bleacher rows and Freese’s Lawn and the canvas of a scoreboard with birds on bats perched atop. And behind it all, the skyline of office buildings, some fluffy white clouds and the Gateway Arch. And the sky, in our minds, is always as blue as those early 80s jerseys.
There are a couple of eyesores lodged into the frame, I’ll admit. The old, white parking garage directly behind center field and that closed-down hotel in right field, above the World Series flags. But you can force yourself to even lather those with nostalgia. For instance, one of my favorite memories from the championship parades was the fans in the parking garage, cheering from through the little openings.
And the old hotel, although it looks like it could topple if struck just so by a Paul DeJong bomb, does bring back an old memory of going there as a kid to attend the Baseball Writer’s Dinner (OK, still, the closed hotel is an unmistakable eyesore, I admit it). But it’s just a blemish on an otherwise beautiful view, a solo homer allowed in a pitcher’s complete game.
The Busch backdrop is stimulating – it makes you thirst for nostalgia and cold beer. The courthouse and Arch make it distinctively our town. The bars in Ballpark Village stir from afar, as you wonder what mischief and fun is going on in there. And Freese’s Lawn, the slanted rectangle of grass above the center field wall, is an accidental reminder of Game 6.
It’s the green “batter’s eye,” so no one has access to it during the games. Blocked off. And that’s inadvertently perfect.
See, David Freese’s 11th-inning walk-off homer in the 2011 World Series could’ve landed anywhere across this ballpark backdrop. But seemingly every other landing spot is touchable, reachable. The place he hit it, it’s like this sacred ground that no one can go to. Wherever the ball had landed, they might’ve marked off the area because of its significance — but it landed on a place already marked off.
The image of the green is forever Freese and forever frozen.
