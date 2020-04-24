Hochman: What I miss about sports today — references to Cardinals history during games

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman will share what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:

I miss the daily doses of nostalgia. They were reliable and refreshing. Watching a game, listening to a game, going to game, covering a game, every experience includes little links to St. Louis’ past. Casual references to players who once played. Instant analysis of a play by comparing it to a famous play. Looking at looks – from locks to socks – that remind us of how previous Cardinals looked.

No consumption of a Cardinal game happens without a reference to history. These are reminders of where we’re from and where we were. And reminders of why we’re still here, along for this ride.

References to the past come casually, sometimes inadvertently. Fastball pitchers compared to Bob Gibson, fast players compared to Vince Coleman; shortstops compared to Ozzie Smith, short players compared to Aaron Miles; foul balls compared to Mike Laga’s; Bat flips compared to Tom Lawless’; mad dashes compared to Enos Slaughter or Miguel Mejia; errant outfield routes ran compared to Matt Holliday.