Hochman: What I miss about sports today — references to Cardinals history during games

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman will share what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:
I miss the daily doses of nostalgia. They were reliable and refreshing. Watching a game, listening to a game, going to game, covering a game, every experience includes little links to St. Louis’ past. Casual references to players who once played. Instant analysis of a play by comparing it to a famous play. Looking at looks – from locks to socks – that remind us of how previous Cardinals looked.
No consumption of a Cardinal game happens without a reference to history. These are reminders of where we’re from and where we were. And reminders of why we’re still here, along for this ride.
References to the past come casually, sometimes inadvertently. Fastball pitchers compared to Bob Gibson, fast players compared to Vince Coleman; shortstops compared to Ozzie Smith, short players compared to Aaron Miles; foul balls compared to Mike Laga’s; Bat flips compared to Tom Lawless’; mad dashes compared to Enos Slaughter or Miguel Mejia; errant outfield routes ran compared to Matt Holliday.
Those within the Cardinals ecosystem feel a responsibility to carry on the legacy of those who sat in the chair before, from a manager in his office to a broadcaster in the KMOX booth to an organist playing “Here Comes The King” to a columnist perched in the press box. And sometimes, they pay homage to the past by literally reminiscing about those who sat there before. Others pay homage to the past by carrying on a tradition in the way they go about their current work.
At Busch Stadium, there are statues outside, retired numbers on the walls, and so many “there’s wheres,” as in: There’s where Freese’s homer landed, there’s where the Clydesdales come out, there’s where Goldschmidt’s foul ball flew out of the stadium, there’s where I sat when they won the World Series. And just walking around the stadium, you see jersey names on fans that remind you of yesteryear, from PUJOLS to PAQUETTE.
And there’s often fun with names – a wacky name reminds us of Marc Rzepczynski and Omar Oliveras and Rich Batchelor and Scipio Spinks.
And there’s often fun with numbers – a random reference to 1.12 or 70 or 1,815 and 1,815 suddenly reminds us of Gibson, McGwire and Musial. The No. 15 has been a key part of so much postseason history: Rafael Furcal (the leadoff triple in the Carp-Halladay game) to Jim Edmonds (NLCS walk-off) to Darrell Porter (both NLCS and World Series MVP) to Tim McCarver (three World Series behind the plate) to Walker Cooper (key player on 1940s champs).
Sometimes, admittedly, references to the past can feel forced or in-your-face, especially to those who are here but aren’t from here. But especially in these days without baseball, one can yearn for the morsels of nostalgia that nourish new memories.
