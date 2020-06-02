Hochman: What I miss about sports today — the escape

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman shares what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:

We’re in a pandemic that is compared to the Spanish Flu of 1918, there’s unemployment compared to the Great Depression and our nation’s cities are burning and battered like in the late 1960s.

Each week I write what I miss about sports, and what I miss about sports today is the escape that sports provide. Yet, this week, it almost feels uncomfortable to write anything about sports — like, if there was ever a time sports didn’t matter, it’s now, right? But wait, isn’t that the whole point of escaping into sports — that during the darkest, toughest times, at least you have this fun, therapeutic thing to consume yourself with? Well, we don’t have a choice — not that things are so serious, but that there aren’t any sports to escape into in the first place.

So we miss them. But specifically, I miss what sports do to us.