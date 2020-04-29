Hochman: What I miss about sports today — Vladimir’s Tarasenk-show

The Blues forward took a shot that challenged Tuukka Rask and the laws of physics. The game-tying goal was the biggest of Tarasenko’s career, and perhaps a symmetrical statement, too, considering what happened one year ago. Fellow Russian star Alexander Ovechkin also lost Game 1 of the Cup Final on the road. “Ovi” then scored a big goal in Game 2, evening the series as the Capitals headed home. Eight days later, the Caps won the Cup. …

Tarasenko hesitated, just for an extra glide, put the puck on his backhand, feeding Schwartz. Boston’s TD Garden was at a fever pitch. Schwartz’s shot was saved, as was Vladi’s first attempt at a put-back in front of the net.

Tarasenko was skating both backward and away from the crease — but the resilient body-contortionist reached out his stick and backhanded the puck up and past Rask. A replay of this goal should be on loop at the Moscow Museum of Modern Art.