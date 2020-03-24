Hochman: What I miss today about sports — Blues goalie Jordan Binnington

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

He does this thing.

He’s in the goal crease, his face hidden inside his mask, and after a close call or a big save or even just a stoppage in play, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington will quickly stick his neck forward and pull it back. Perhaps it could be classified it as a neck “turtle?” It happens really fast, maybe it’s a calming mechanism after some on-ice chaos? Or just an old habit. But for Blues fans, it’s also a signal — it’s Binnington motioning: “I got this.”

Perhaps I’ll ask him about it next time I see him, but of course not sure when that’ll be and, furthermore, Binnington isn’t the most sharing of pro athletes. In a way, that’s how his legend grew. He was sort of mysterious. This Roy Hobbs who showed up. His postgame interviews — and pregame interviews, and after-practice interviews — sort of became a shtick. The goalie purposely saying and revealing as little information as possible, while still complying and answering the reporter’s question.