Hochman: What I miss today about sports — pretzels at the Cards, Blues, Mizzou and SLU games

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman will share what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:

I love the pretzels they have at the games these days – not the tight-dough ones of yesteryear that they’d have at The Checkerdome or Venture, but these little-bit-bigger Bavarian pretzels with the doughy fluffiness that tastes like what clouds must taste like. Surely, inevitably, they are factory-made, at one point frozen and shipped from Poughkeepsie to St. Louis, but each ballpark bite makes you believe they were handmade in a Busch Stadium bakery, rolled by the delicate hands of some German grandma and, why not, the assistance of sure-handed Jason Isringhausen, wearing his full Cards uniform with a chef’s hat.

“I get a Bavarian pretzel every single time I go to a Cardinals game or a Blues game,” St. Louis sports fan Laurie Goldberg said. “I think I look forward to that as much as I do to the games.”

Whether I’m in the press box or in the stands with family, I make sure to get a Bavarian pretzel at Busch Stadium or Enterprise Center. From press row at St. Louis University basketball games, I eye the floor-level tunnel that leads to a tucked-away concession stand. And I try to time out my plan for timeout pretzel-getting. It’s like a quest. Do I have enough time to slither my way behind the scorer’s table and the Billikens’ bench, then make the left turn across the baseline and avoid tripping on a pretzel-style sitting photographer or cheerleader, en route to gooey glory?