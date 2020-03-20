Hochman: What I miss today about sports — the comfort of TV games

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I miss the comfort of knowing the NBA was there for me every night. The modern game is so beautiful and the modern player is so versatile. Many nights, I wouldn’t even watch a game beginning to end. I would just enjoy what I could catch: a fourth quarter here, a first half there, depending on what was going on in real life with my work and my wife.

And while watching, I would occasionally think of something I read about Neal Walk, the old, eccentric center from the 1970s. He was out there. He said something like basketball shouldn’t have a score, and instead should just be a performance of skills. And obviously his idea was absurd and kooky ... BUT, as a follower of the current NBA without a favorite team, and in a non-NBA market, I actually was kind of following the NBA with a Neal Walk mindset – catching snippets of the performances and basking in those.

I just looked up an old Sports Illustrated story about Walk by Michael Farber from 2013. Walk said the game, to him, became “like ballet without the music. For me, basketball was now about a spiritual adventure."

So, I suppose I miss my spurts of spirituality each night.