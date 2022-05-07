Hochman: Who are the Blues now? Identity crisis following Game 3 and three injuries

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At the Friday morning skate, as if it were a shouting reminder to the home team, the rally towels on the empty Enterprise Center seats were positioned to spell the words: BLEED BLUE.

Cheesy, sure, but there’s something to that — the DNA of the way the Blues play is, so to speak, in their blood.

On Friday night, it was as if the needling Minnesota Wild bled out the Blues.

They were off.

They were awful.

The offense was offensive.

Whether it’s because they played with five defensemen most of the game, or the top line was swallowed by the Wild, or bad puck luck, or a lack of net-front presence or 37 other things, the Blues couldn’t generate much — and definitely not much consistently — in the Game 3 loss, 5-1.

“It is what it is with the D-corps,” said St. Louis coach Craig Berube, whose Blues, for the third time in the three games, lost a starting defensemen to injury. “They're banged up back there, but we've got to be simple back there, we've got to move the puck as quickly as we can. And our forwards have to do a lot more than they're doing right now. That's the bottom line. They're not doing enough.”

So, yeah, about that DNA. The Blues won a bunch of hockey games this year by playing their game. That wasn’t those Blues out there in the Friday loss (the Blues now trail 2-1 in the series, which resumes Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center).

For instance, for most of the night the only Blue in the net-front was the paint on the ice.

And the power play, without the injured quarterback Torey Krug, was disjointed and off-point from the point.

And when the Blues fell behind 2-0 in the first period, they changed their whole style of play. It was like all they could focus on was drilling Minnesota players. And the Blues got their licks in — 21 hits to just five after the first period — but they didn’t create much offense because of it.

“Yeah, I thought that after we went down 2-0, we were trying for home runs a little too much,” Berube said. “And lost our composure a little bit, instead of just sticking with the game. A lot of game left to play. And the third and fourth goal there, their goals that (they got), we shouldn't have allowed to happen.”

The Blues had their opportunities in the game. They actually had a higher Corsi rate than the Wild, which implied offensive chances. But just how good were the chances? That’s the thing. The Blues took a lot of slot shots, and the Wild knew that was their strategy (or it sure looked like it, anyway). And especially in the first period, Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury allowed numerous rebounds … but the Blues seldom got their sticks on them.

And with an inexperienced defenseman (Calle Rosen), a banged-up defenseman (Marco Scandella) and struggling defenseman (Justin Faulk was minus-four on Friday), the Blues’ not only allowed uncharacteristic goals, but also struggled passing the puck cleanly out of the zone. Pucks to tape, boys.

And good grief, what happened to the Blues’ top line? In Minnesota, the “GREEF” line did pretty well at gobbling up Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. But in St. Louis on Friday, the Blues had the privilege of matching lines as the home team. Yet, they got little from the top line.

Oh, and incidentally, the “GREEF” line of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno was Minnesota’s best offensive line in Game 3. This Erikkson Ek fellow is the MVP of the series right now.

And by the final minute Friday, most of those seats were empty like at the morning skate, except the rally towels were gone. Alas, there wasn’t a rally.

There will be a lot of talk about the defense in the next couple days. And the defense does generate offense. But the offensive line must rediscover how they’re linked. On Friday, the DNA was MIA.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.