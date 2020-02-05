Hochman: Why is Mizzou basketball so bad offensively? Let us count the ways

He could pour in the scoring at Whitfield, but in college, his shot has been wretched. From 3-point range this season, he is shooting 28.8 percent, which is bad as is. But then consider this. In two games he exploded from 3, one against a terrible team (8 for 13 against Chicago State) and one against a terrific team (5 for 8 at West Virginia). So let’s take out both of those games. In the rest of the games, Watson made just 17 of 83 3-point attempts.

That’s 20.4 percent in 20 games.

Statistically, he’s regressed since his freshman season. Last year, he shot 36.5 percent overall from the field; this year, 28.9. Last year, he averaged 7.1 points per game; this year, 5.5.

I definitely thought Dru Smith would be better. I praised him after his performance against Xavier (22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists).

A good ball-handler does his best to get teammates involved – but must also have a better gauge on when to try to take over the game himself. Dru failed at this on Tuesday. He scored just four points (0 for 4 from the floor) along with his seven assists.

In non-conference play, he shot 47.4 percent from the field. In conference play, he shot 37 percent.