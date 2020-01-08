Hochman: Why Jordan Binnington's performance Tuesday vs. Sharks was 'so 2019'

Here's a look at that quartet of saves.

Hot Couture: San Jose only tallied five shots on goal in the whole first period, but they notched their first in the second just 12 ticks in. And it nearly was the game's first goal. All-Star Logan Couture, a scorching scorer, scampered to the netfront, while defenseman Vince Dunn might've been a stride slow skating back. Couture had the puck on his stick in the blue paint, but Binnington's quick reflexes nixed the scoring attempt. Again, when Blues opponents score first, the Blues are 8-10-2. Huge, huge save, considering the circumstances.

Labanc, point blank: Kevin Labanc kept the puck in the Blues zone with some forechecking pressure, and he was rewarded — and nearly scored from the netfront. He shoved aside Ivan Barbashev to get prime position, and with Joe Thornton behind the net with the puck, defenseman Niko Mikkola had a decision to make … in Mikkola's first NHL game: Go to the puck-handler or box out Labanc?

Mikkola drifted toward Thornton, but the pass from behind the net passed Mikkola. Labanc ripped quite a hard shot from just a few feet in front of Binnington — like, right in front — but Binnington stretched low with left pad on the ice and stopped the shot. Huge save in a then-scoreless game (with 16:41 left in the second).