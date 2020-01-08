Hochman: Why Jordan Binnington's performance Tuesday vs. Sharks was 'so 2019'

Jordan Binnington didn't just get the win Tuesday — he won the game for the Blues.
It was "vintage" Binnington, if that can be a thing. On the one-year anniversary of his first-start shutout, he ascended against the Sharks, not only making big saves, but also making some acrobatic magic. There were a few John Kelly voice-uppers in the 3-2 home win.
And Binnington bounced back from a loss, like he so often does (and this was coming off his worst regular-season loss).
And it was against the Sharks, the team he defeated four times in the Western Conference Final.
After a scoreless first period Tuesday, the Sharks had two doorstep opportunities in the first three-plus minutes of the second period. Then consider this stat — the Blues are 8-10-2 when the opponent scores first. Binnington's saves saved the day ... as well as a couple more in the third.
Binnington (27 saves on 29 shots) didn't finish as any of the three stars of the game, but he was sterling in Tuesday's important win for the Blues, a performance that reminded the Blues (and the Sharks) what this team can be when defensive and goaltending dominates.
Here's a look at that quartet of saves.
Hot Couture: San Jose only tallied five shots on goal in the whole first period, but they notched their first in the second just 12 ticks in. And it nearly was the game's first goal. All-Star Logan Couture, a scorching scorer, scampered to the netfront, while defenseman Vince Dunn might've been a stride slow skating back. Couture had the puck on his stick in the blue paint, but Binnington's quick reflexes nixed the scoring attempt. Again, when Blues opponents score first, the Blues are 8-10-2. Huge, huge save, considering the circumstances.
Labanc, point blank: Kevin Labanc kept the puck in the Blues zone with some forechecking pressure, and he was rewarded — and nearly scored from the netfront. He shoved aside Ivan Barbashev to get prime position, and with Joe Thornton behind the net with the puck, defenseman Niko Mikkola had a decision to make … in Mikkola's first NHL game: Go to the puck-handler or box out Labanc?
Mikkola drifted toward Thornton, but the pass from behind the net passed Mikkola. Labanc ripped quite a hard shot from just a few feet in front of Binnington — like, right in front — but Binnington stretched low with left pad on the ice and stopped the shot. Huge save in a then-scoreless game (with 16:41 left in the second).
Empowered play: After the ill-fated road trip, Blues coach Craig Berube demanded tighter defense. “No room out there,” he desired — and he got it for much of Tuesday's game. Gaps were closed like the Blues were the effects of online shopping trends in the 2010s. But — it's hard to defend the whole ice on the penalty kill. And with 18:03 left in the third, San Jose's Timo Meier had open ice from the right wing and an open look at the goal.
But Binnington made a sharp read, moved to his left swiftly and stopped the shot on the short side.
Blue blocker: The Blues were up two and seemingly seized momentum, but a Shark attack almost altered the game just 110 seconds after the Blues' second goal. The big-money, big-haired Erik Karlsson zipped a pass out of his own zone, igniting a break, and Karlsson trailed the play. While his most-recent goal at Enterprise Center came from a hand pass, Karlsson looked to score from an old-fashioned stick pass, and he unleashed a shot from the point. Binnington was blocked, but Binnington used his blocker. It was a peculiar-looking save, with Binnington bringing his arm near his face, but he thwarted the shot with 14:03 left.
Since January 7th of 2019, that glorious night in Philadelphia, Binnington entered this January 7th with the league's most regular-season wins (44) and, perhaps one recalls, another 16 wins in the postseason.
After gobbling up the Sharks' shots on Tuesday, Binnington now has 20 wins this season, second-most in the National Hockey League. And what a win it was — it was "so 2019."