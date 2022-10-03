Hochman: With coach John Hackworth, St. Louis City SC's developmental club could win it all

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

He was close to being in heaven — and not just because his stadium seat was so high up.

A boy named John Hackworth watched in awe from the top of Tampa Stadium as Pele roamed the soccer field below.

“I think I was 7 years old — and that just gets in your blood,” Hackworth recalled of the 1970s day his hometown Tampa Bay Rowdies hosted the New York Cosmos. “That’s where it started. When you fall in love with a sport, it’s amazing — it becomes part of you.”

Once smitten and bitten by the soccer bug, Hackworth now is 52 and remains enamored by the beautiful game. It has become his lifework. His lifeblood. And today he’s the director of coaching for St. Louis City SC, as well as the coach of the City2, the franchise’s developmental team in the league called MLS Next Pro.

And in its very first season, the team won the Western Conference title. City2 plays for the league championship in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday (the game starts at 4:30 p.m. (St. Louis time) and will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com).

But here’s the thing. Win or lose Saturday, Hackworth’s own season was a resounding success. He helped implement a culture, system and style that is the foundation for the big club, which begins next spring in Major League Soccer. He set the tone — and the bar.

“'Hack' knows what he’s talking about and treats everybody with respect,” City2 player Wan Kuzain said. “And he’s one of the best coaches I’ve had so far.”

Lutz Pfannenstiel, the visionary sporting director for St. Louis City SC, handpicked Hackworth. He “sold” him on it all, Hackworth explained from his office in the brand-new team facility.

“He kind of put me in a position where I know that there's value in building this club long-term,” Hackworth said. “And that was pretty attractive. … The reason we have this (City2) team is because we have wanted to basically practice everything we’ll do going into the MLS in 2023. So from our standards to our environment to try to establish a culture — and you have an absolutely blank whiteboard to do this all.”

So, what exactly is this style of soccer they drew up?

It’s soccer in waves — hard-crashing waves, either with the ball … or trying to get the ball back. It’s rather fascinating. And it’s how this first-year team has discovered so much success.

“Lutz was very intentional about a style of play,” Hackworth said. “Basically in a nutshell, it's an aggressive style where we are a high-pressing team. We're trying to take away time and space from the opponent. And we’re a counter-pressing team, which means when we do have the ball, and we lose it, we look to get it back immediately. …

“There's a lot of determination. There's a lot of relentless defending — and that transitions into really good attacking opportunities when we do have it. I think we ended up having the most shots in the league. …

“We're pressing deep in the opponent's half. Usually when we turn them over, it's in that area of field — so we have less distance to go to goal. And it is a gamble because there's so much space behind us.”

And it’s a style of play you can get behind, whether you’re a coach, player or fan.

Hackworth sure seems to enjoy it here it St. Louis. He’s an avid cyclist and can be spotted on a bike in Carondelet Park or heading to work. He gushed about the city being the “soccer capital of the United States.” Many of his favorite people in soccer hail from here, notably Perry Van der Beck, who played for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the late 1970s — and later became friends with Hackworth in the soccer coaching community.

But it’s quite possible that Hackworth never would ascended as a coach, if it wasn’t for the death of his beloved coach.

Walt Chyzowych ran the men's soccer program at Wake Forest, where Hackworth played from 1991-1992. He called Chyzowych a “hugely influential mentors of mine, who told me to get into coaching.” After a brief pro career, Hackford got a gig as an assistant coach for the women’s team at Wake Forest. But Hackworth pondered his future. He considered becoming a physician assistant. And then, that same school year, Chyzowych died suddenly.

“Because Walt believed in me,” Hackford recalled thinking, “I’m going to dedicate myself to being a coach.”

And poignantly, the coach’s passing led to promotions on the staff of the men’s team — and created an opening. Hackworth became a men’s assistant coach.

He soon ascended as a head coach in college (South Florida), in the United Soccer League, with the national U17 team and in MLS (Philadelphia Union).

And now, he’s making waves here.