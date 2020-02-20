Hochman: With 'walk-off' homer, Cardinals 3B prospect Montero catches eyes at camp

But Montero suffered two different injuries during the 2019 season – a sprained wrist and then a broken left hamate bone. When he played, it wasn’t great. He hit .188.

“He lost last year due to injury, but did so at a young age,” said Cardinals assistant general manager Moises Rodriguez. “He’s probably going to go back to Double A and get plenty of reps there. He’s still young enough and talented enough that I don’t think we’ve changed our mind on what we think about his talent.”

Montero is, after all, the No. 10 prospect in the Cardinals organization per Baseball America. And Baseball America has named him the “best infield arm” for 2019 and 2020. In a way, he’s kind of like the minor-league version of Matt Carpenter — the third baseman’s 2018 was incredible, but 2019 led to some questions.

“I stayed focused, continued hitting the gym,” said Montero, who is now on the 40-man roster, “going through what I needed to do on a daily basis to be ready when I was healed from the injury. And give the max effort. … It’s a big difference between being in the minor league camp and now coming to the major league camp, but I’m very excited to be here.”

But only one person can be the everyday starter at third for Class AA. Where Montero and Nolan Gorman end up is a huge story line for the farm system. Asked where they would end up, Cards president of baseball operations John Mozeliak texted: “TBD.”