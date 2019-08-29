In the ninth inning of a recent game, the Cardinals were down two with two outs … and two strikes on the batter.
There was a Cards runner at second, and the Cards second-baseman was up.
“You're just trying to compete against him,” Kolten Wong recalled later in the month. “Obviously you're not trying to hit a homer – just make sure you're not an easy out.”
The pitch from righty Raisel Iglesias to the lefty Wong was a 90 mile-per-hour nasty changeup, something of the Carlos Martinez variety.
For pitch-location perspective, the strike zone chart on mlb.com is divided into nine squares, three rows of three. This Iglesias pitch was horizontally on the same plane as the bottom row of three strike-zone squares … except it was nearly two additional squares outside.
So, way outside.
Might've grazed the knee caps of a righty hitter.
But Wong identified this as a pitch to do damage. Not, ball-to-the-wall damage, but RBI-double damage nonetheless. From the lefty batter's box, he reached out and flicked at the pitch. The opposite-field batted ball floated toward third base with some slicing spin. It dropped just out of the third baseman's diving reach to his right. It looked like a set kick in soccer, curving past the outstretched keeper. Wong's batted ball scooted into the outfield, down the third base line. The runner scored and Wong got to second.
The ball had an exit velocity of just 53.2 miles per hour. But it got the job done in the most “2019 Kolten Wong” way possible.
(Incidentally, the Cards couldn't score any more and lost that Aug. 15 game to the Reds, 2-1. The next day in Cincinnati, Wong got four hits in the win).
Wong's comfort at the plate – and comfort in his swing decisions – has led to a successful 2019. Really, he's one of the few Cardinals hitters hitting better than career averages.
Entering this weekend's series, Wong is hitting a team-high .280 with a .362 OBP and a .414 slugging percentage.
He's hitting balls to the opposite field 26 percent of the time, up from 24.2 last year, and more interestingly, he's pulling the ball only 37.4 percent of the time -- the lowest since his rookie season.
This season, Wong is hitting .386 on balls hit to the opposite field (32 hits on 83 batted balls). Since the All-Star Game, Wong's 14 hits to the opposite-field are the 14th-most in the National League, tied with, among others, Tommy Edman. In the second half, Wong is 14 for 27 on balls batted to the opposite field -- that's a .519 batting average.
Perhaps you remember this telling quote from Wong, shared last week at Busch for a Post-Dispatch column: “For me, it's just not trying to do too much (at the plate),” he said of his approach. “I've always had tendencies where I wanted to try and hit a home run or drive the ball all the time. Now I'm just taking what the pitcher – and what the team – is giving me. If they’re giving me a bunt, I'm going to take the bunt. If they're pitching me away, I'm going to hit the ball away. Not trying to do things where I'm trying to get on ESPN – trying to do things to help my team win.”
And lately, Wong has been one of the sturdier hitters in the National League.
In the past seven games, his slash line is: .360/.407/.560
In the past 15 games, his slash line is: .378/.451/.600
And since the All-Star Game? His slash line is .363/.441/.500. That's a .941 OPS. That's tremendous.
So Wong's having a pretty good offensive year. And, he had a strong second half last year. From July 1 until the end of 2018, Wong hit .319 with a .379 OBP and a .466 slugging percentage. In other words, in July, August and September, he had an OPS of .845. This year, his overall OPS is .777.
Wong is not the most-feared hitter on the current Cardinals. But his confident contributions have helped keep this team in the playoff mix this year … and lately, in first place.
Oh, and by the way, he has 18 stolen bases, ninth-most in the National League.
And he's only been thrown out stealing twice all year.
And he might very well be the best defensive second baseman on the planet.