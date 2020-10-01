Hochman: Yadi! Yadi! Yadi! Three hits in Cardinals' Game 1 win, and Game 2 will be Molina's 100th in playoffs

He honored Roberto Clemente with his sweat, with his swag, with his swing, this brushstroke upon a California canvas on Wednesday afternoon, hit after hit after hit.
Yadier Molina plays for Clemente — the man whose face he wore on a shirt pregame, the man whose service award he humbly won two years ago — and Wednesday he played like Clemente. Three hits, two runs, one RBI. And game-altering defense.
“Mental willpower,” teammate Paul Goldschmidt said.
In the Cardinals’ September, a month when winning every game seemed important, winning the last game of the month seemed imperative. The club came to San Diego to face the higher-seeded Padres in a best-of-three. The winner would play for a series win on Thursday.
The Cardinals will play for a series win on Thursday. October begins.
For Molina, Game 1 was his 99th in the postseason. That is a lot. In fact, it’s the most of any National League player ever, of course taking into account the added playoff round in 1995. But even that is history-thick era in itself — a quarter-century — and his third hit surpassed Chipper Jones and Kenny Lofton for fifth-most hits in postseason history, either league (98).
Molina’s first-inning hit was crucial. The Cardinals, Paul DeJong shared, came to San Diego looking to “send a message.” And just like the Cardinals’ last postseason victory, featuring the 10-run first inning at Atlanta in 2019, the Cardinals ambushed San Diego in the first inning. His team already up 2-0, Molina placed the first pitch he saw into center, driving in playoff-debuting Dylan Carlson, who was 6 when Molina played his own first postseason game.
Later in the inning, Molina scored on a sacrifice fly, the Cardinals' fourth and final run in the flurry that was the first.
Later in the game, Molina made a particularly tricky catch. Yes, sure, his job title is catcher. But this foul pop up was in a shadowy backdrop and right on the on-deck circle.
“That was really nice play by the dugout,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt asserted. “And he blocked extremely well (behind the plate) and shepherded our pitchers throughout different situations — I thought he was tremendous. He has a lot of different ways to contribute help you win games. … That’s what he does, and he definitely does it in the postseason.”
Molina’s fingerprints are always on Cardinal wins, but “his fingerprints are sometimes a little clearer,” Shildt said. “They were today, with three hits and he drove in a run and scored a couple. He did a great job.”
Later in the game, Molina batted two balls with an exit velocity over 100 miles per hour. One was a third-inning double, the other a line out, which led to a smile from both the batter and the pitcher, former battery mate Trevor Rosenthal.
DeJong got to watch Molina’s at-bats from the on-deck circle, and what impressed the shortstop the most was “his approach — he hit the ball where it was pitched. He was fouling balls off, he was eating out there. I love to see that.
“I didn’t know how many games he's played in the postseason — you tip your cap, that kind of longevity is the super special. It's just awesome to be able to watch him and hit behind him. Just seeing the way he sees the ball — it’s kind of like hitting behind Goldy, and I just get some information for my at-bat.”
The information fueled DeJong, himself 2 for 2 with two walks, too.
Last postseason, Molina actually struggled at the plate (who didn’t against Washington, though?). Even still, he rose to the moment in a must-win National League Division Series Game 4 against Atlanta. Molina smacked the walk-off sac fly in the 10th inning – celebrated with a Tom Lawless-like bat flip – and sent the series to Atlanta for a decisive Game 5, which was decided in the very first inning.
This postseason, the first game had additional extra meaning for Molina — it was played on the 48th anniversary of Clemente’s final hit. Clemente’s 3,000th hit.
“Hoy honoramos a Roberto Clemente y celebremos junto el aniversario #48 de hit #3000,” Molina wrote on Instagram about his fellow Puerto Rican.
Molina recently reached his own hit milestone — hit No. 2,000. And his multi-hit playoff game on Wednesday surpassed Albert Pujols for fifth-most all-time in baseball history.
Asked via a postgame Zoom about Molina’s nonstop accomplishments and contributions, Goldschmidt said: “I’m smiling under this mask.
"All I can do shake my head and laugh. He impresses you every day. They're pulling a ball out (of play) because he's passing someone on some all-time list. That stat up there (on the stadium screen) that he had the most playoff games than anyone in the NL, it's just incredible. The one thing I’ll say is — it's not on accident. I mean, he's studies as much as anyone. He's in the weight room, he shows up early. I’ve seen him at spring training doing catching drills before guys are even dressed. People ask about it all the time — I'm like ‘It's not an, it's not an accident, he puts the work in.’ It's not just that he's, you know, lucky or something. He's definitely worked hard, he sacrificed a lot.”
Sacrifice. A word that also embodies the late Clemente.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!