ATLANTA – Before scoring the biggest run of Game 1, Dexter Fowler made the biggest run.
Lost in the excitement of the Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong ninth-inning doubles – and the Carlos Martinez ninth-inning trouble – was Fowler chugging from first to third on Tommy Edman's ninth-inning single.
Fowler himself had drilled a line drive single to reach base in the 3-3 game.
And there was Fowler, hustling in the Georgia heat on Edman's hit and sliding headfirst into third. It was the type of play that epitomizes the maximizing style of Mike Shildt baseball – and captures the “Dex goes, we go” mantra the Cards borrowed from the 2016 Cubs.
He's playing a role in winning playoff baseball, once again.
Two batters later, Ozuna doubled, scoring Fowler for the fourth run and Edman for the fifth.
After the Cards' victory, Shildt brought up Fowler on his own: “Another guy that took a couple of big at-bats was Dexter, took some really good at-bats, great baserunning going first to third. That was big, help set that inning up.”
In his career, Fowler had played against six different National League teams in the playoffs, but never against his hometown Braves. In his first playoff game in Atlanta, Fowler's impact Thursday was imperative. In the fifth, he took a smart at-bat. He worked the count and took a pitch as Harrison Bader stole third. Dexter then grounded to second base, allowing Bader to score – to tie the score, 1-1. Fowler also walked and, later, was called out on a strike three that wasn't a strike. His Cards carry a 1-0 lead in the National League Division Series, heading into Friday's Game 2 at SunTrust Park.
“I always imagined playing in the postseason in Atlanta,” Fowler said, though he imagined he'd be wearing a tomahawk across his chest, not the birds on the bat. “It's a dream come true. … I used to watch the games on TBS all the time.
“I remember they had the 'Crime Dog' (Fred McGriff). Obviously Chipper (Jones), Andruw (Jones), everybody. I was a fan of all the guys. … They've been in the playoffs and won a World Series. It was awesome to watch. I was definitely a fan. It's surreal coming out and playing in front of the hometown and my friends and family.”
Also watching was the current coach of Milton High, where Dexter played and won the 2004 baseball state championship. Just like Dex grew up watching the Braves and is now on the Cardinals, Jeff Heusing grew up watching the Cardinals … and now is a Braves fan.
“If you played baseball, it was everybody's dream to go play for the Cardinals some day,” said Heusing, who is from Pleasant Hope (near Springfield) and moved to Georgia to play college baseball in 1997. “I'm pretty much a Braves fan now. … The first major league game that I ever went to was at the old Busch Stadium. I was probably 9-10. So somewhere in the mid-80s. Ozzie Smith was still shortstop, and some of my childhood (favorites), you know, like Willie McGee, Vince Coleman, Jack Clark. It was pretty cool. A lot of good memories growing up a Cardinal fan.”
Heusing teaches history at Milton High, and as the baseball coach, he often brings up Dexter to his players. But not just Dexter as a player; the coach often talks about Fowler's high character. Fowler's jersey is on the wall. He's in the school's Hall of Fame – coincidentally, Milton Hall of Famers get red jackets, too – and Heusing has met Fowler a couple times at fundraisers.
“When I was first at Milton (in the late aughts), and he was still getting going in his big league career, he came out before spring training,” the coach said. “And he took some BP and shagged some fly balls with the kids. And they thought that was obviously very cool. ...
“There are still quite a few teachers that are at Milton that were there when he was there. And it's funny, you know, you'll be talking to people and you bring his name up and they'll be like, 'Oh, yeah, we used to live in the same neighborhood. I can remember when he was running up and down the street!' It's kind of cool to hear some of those stories in the community. His legacy is pretty (strong) around here.”
So, Heusing grew up a Cards fan in Missouri and coaches the high school baseball team for which the Cards' center fielder played and won a state title. Who is Heusing rooting for in the series?
“I have to tell you, I'm going to have to stick with the Braves,” he said. “But I'll be rooting for Dexter. Kind of an interesting mix there. ...
“With our baseball team, we'll do weights after school on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays. And I'm sure I'll have a few kids skipping out on weights on Friday – which I'll totally be OK with.”