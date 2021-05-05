The night that Bobo's no-no made history for the St. Louis Browns

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Alva Lee Holloman was a tall righty with eyebrows that looked like a muskrat.

He made his major league debut in 1953 for the St. Louis Browns of the American League – a year later, the franchise would become the Baltimore Orioles. They called him “Bobo.” The Browns were bad, as was Bobo, at least early on – in his first four appearances, all out of the bullpen, he allowed five runs and 10 hits. But they gave Bobo the start on May 6, 1953, a home game against the Philadelphia Athletics.

He made history – the rookie pitcher threw a no-hitter in his first MLB start. It hasn't happened since.

Before Bobo, it only happened twice – both times before the moved the mound to 60 feet, six inches away from the plate.

Holloman's amazing night happened in front of just 2,473 fans. The A's had a couple names. There was Eddie Joost, a two-time All-Star, and Gus Zernial, who was an All-Star in '53 but perhaps best-known for his '52 Topps card – he made an "OK" sign with his left hand, while in his right held a bat with six baseballs stuck to it, a unique image.