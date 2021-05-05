Alva Lee Holloman was a tall righty with eyebrows that looked like a muskrat.
He made his major league debut in 1953 for the St. Louis Browns of the American League – a year later, the franchise would become the Baltimore Orioles. They called him “Bobo.” The Browns were bad, as was Bobo, at least early on – in his first four appearances, all out of the bullpen, he allowed five runs and 10 hits. But they gave Bobo the start on May 6, 1953, a home game against the Philadelphia Athletics.
He made history – the rookie pitcher threw a no-hitter in his first MLB start. It hasn't happened since.
Before Bobo, it only happened twice – both times before the moved the mound to 60 feet, six inches away from the plate.
Holloman's amazing night happened in front of just 2,473 fans. The A's had a couple names. There was Eddie Joost, a two-time All-Star, and Gus Zernial, who was an All-Star in '53 but perhaps best-known for his '52 Topps card – he made an "OK" sign with his left hand, while in his right held a bat with six baseballs stuck to it, a unique image.
Against the A's, the Browns scored in five of the first seven innings, including one run driven in by Holloman himself (he actually had two hits in his no-hitter – and three RBIs, too).
On the mound, Bobo struck out three and walked five – though three came in a heart-racing ninth.
With a 6-0 lead in the final inning, he walked pinch hitter Elmer Valo – and then walked Joost, too. But Philadelphia's Dave Philley hit into a 4-6-3 double play.
Holloman walked Loren Babe, who actually started his career as a Yankee, hitting 712 fewer homers than the other New York Yankees Babe.
Finally, Bobo faced cleanup hitter Eddie Robinson, a formidable hitter who hit 73 homers in the three seasons of 1951-53. But Robinson popped out to right.
The Browns' Bobo Holloman had pitched a no-hitter.
After the win, the St. Louis pitcher's ERA dropped to a fitting 3.14.
But he only started eight more games in his big-league career, all with the Browns that year.
By the end of 1953, the same no-hitter season, he was pitching for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Independent League.
Holloman died on May 1, 1987, five days before the 34th anniversary of his no-hitter. He was 64.