Wave the checkered flag — NASCAR officially back in St. Louis for 2023

Consider this the “save the date.”

The marriage of St. Louis and NASCAR will renew its vows on June 4, 2023.

After a sold-out inaugural race in 2022, the Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter will return to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023, the track announced Wednesday.

The NASCAR Cup Series race was a big part of the St. Louis sports scene in 2022, while capping off the feel-good story of Curtis Francois’ decade-long quest to save and revive the once-desolate track. The famed drivers will make a pit-stop on the other side of the river next June at the track in Madison, Ill.

“The 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 was an incredible sold-out event, welcoming thousands of fans to our state and encouraging tourists to explore everything Illinois has to offer,” Illinois governor JB Pritzker said in a statement. “The power of NASCAR’s Cup Series holds remarkable potential for the Metro East area to prosper and continue hosting America’s best racing fans for years to come.”

The June 4 start time will be announced at a later date. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Toyota 200 will race the day before — Saturday, June 3, 2023.

WWTR is the only venue in the U.S. to host the premier series for each of the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA.

“Our region is blessed to be the model for top-tier motorsports racing,” David L. Steward, the founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, said in a statement.