Costas will return to HBO with interview, commentary show

Bob Costas concluded his unprecedented run as the prime-time U.S. network television host of the Olympics by retiring from that role after the 2016 Summer Games, his 11th. He then parted ways with NBC two years later. But at 69 he remains active in broadcasting, and now is returning to one of his roots.

It was announced Friday that Costas, who began his career at KMOX (1120 AM) in St. Louis in 1974 and lived in town for many years, will be host of an interview/discussion program with figures from sports, entertainment and pop culture that will air on HBO four times a year. The first episode of "Back on the Record with Bob Costas" is to make its debut on June 4. He also will discuss topical sports issues and provide commentary on the program that also will be streamed on HBO Max.

He has a long history with HBO, having conducted "On The Record with Bob Costas” from 2001-2004 and “Costas Now” from 2005-2009.

"I've been there before, and know what it's about there, their dedication to quality" Costas told the Post-Dispatch.

He will remain with MLB Network, for which he fills a variety of roles. He also continue as a contributor to CNN, for which he provides perspective on issues in which news and sports meet.