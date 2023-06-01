Darren Pang, the longtime St. Louis Blues television analyst for what now is known as Bally Sports Midwest, remains a free agent on the local level as his deal recently expired and has said he has been contacted by other teams.

But he still is under contract for his national position, as a commentator for TNT's coverage of the NHL, and will be on the game coverage of the Stanley Cup Final. That series, Florida against Vegas, begins Saturday (7 p.m. St. Louis time).

Kenny Albert has TNT's play-by-play of the series, alongside commentator Eddie Olczyk with Keith Jones providing analysis from ice level. Pang and Jackie Redmond will serve as reporters, conducting interviews and doing scene-setting pieces.

Pang certainly is no stranger to Cup-Final broadcasting. This will be his 13th as a game commentator/reporter, and 18th total counting appearances as a studio commentator.

His contract with TNT expires after the Final, but he has indicated that a deal to return there is well in the works. He didn't want to comment this week on his St. Louis negotiations, but two weeks ago said he "absolutely" wants to continue with the Blues.

"My No. 1 priority is staying in the city and being with the team I've been with for 14 years," he said then.

A lengthy uncertain offseason is nothing new for Pang and Bally Sports Midwest. In 2017, his renewal did not come until early July.

Meanwhile, this will be TNT's first time showing the Final. TNT and ESPN/ABC gained the NHL package beginning last season after a long run on NBC networks. ABC/ESPN had last year's Final.

This year's Final will be a cable excusive for the first time since 1994, when all games were on ESPN. TNT, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery also is simulcasting the games on two of its other networks — TBS and truTV, although TBS would not have Game 5 (on June 13) because it is showing the Yankees-Mets MLB contest that night.

By contrast, all games of the NBA Finals are set to be shown on over-the-air TV, via ABC (KDNL, Channel 30 locally). The series between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets was set to start Thursday night and resume Sunday night.

Mike Breen has the call for his 18th Finals. Jeff Van Gundy (17th year) and Mark Jackson (15th year) are the ABC analysts.