Get your tickets now: Join our sports writers and columnists on Nov. 17

-
Hochman: New Cardinals manager Marmol says ‘a championship is the goal.’ The pressure is immediately on
-
Tipsheet: Like it or not, Astros could slug their way to another title
-
Gordo: After promoting Marmol, Cardinals must position him to succeed
-
Read the full transcript of Ben Frederickson's Tuesday STL sports chat
-
BenFred: Cardinals' next manager would benefit from team defining what it does (and does not) expect from the role
Join the St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports writers and columnists for an evening of food, drink and St. Louis sports talk! Our panel will include Derrick Goold, Jeff Gordon, Benjamin Hochman, Rick Hummel, Dave Matter, Jim Thomas and will be hosted by Ben Frederickson.
Ask your burning questions, listen to stories about sports legends and hear season recaps and projections for your favorite teams - including the Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and more! Doors open at 5:30 p.m., program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Please note that this event will require masks, unless eating and drinking, and will follow all federal, state and local health guidelines that are in place at the time of the event. Buy tickets now!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!