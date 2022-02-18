A change of approach for DeWitt? Gordo says don't hold your breath

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch sports fans.

Q: The latest rankings from Baseball America don’t bode well for the Cardinals. After Gorman and Walker, the pipeline is thin and literally nothing in pitching depth. Any chance Bill DeWitt Jr given his age and vast resources would adopt a more aggressive short term approach to win now?

A: Let's look at the young veteran/prospect nucleus: Edman, Sosa, Carlson, Bader, O'Neill, Nootbaar, Yepez, Gorman and Herrera with Walker, Baez and Winn as long-term possibilities. I believe there is both near-term ability and long-term potential there.

Gorman and Walker are widely regarded as two of the very best hitting prospects in the sport.

Pitching depth is an issue for sure. Reyes, Hudson and Hicks have been through the injury wars and keeping Flaherty out of free agency won't be easy. Liberatore should see his first big league action this season, if he stays healthy, and he has mid-rotation talent. But Thompson has lots to prove after a rough year at Triple-A. Ditto for Oviedo, who got overexposed at the big league level last season. The Cardinals hope Michael McGreevy can take a big step this season and move into the void behind those three.

History tells us it is possible to rebuild pitching depth by drafting college pitchers, which the Cardinals have been pretty good at doing. That challenge will remain front and center for Randy Flores and his crew.

But does DeWitt see any need reason to stray from his business model of remaining in the chase year after year on the strength of a self-renewing talent base? No.

Q: I understand your thought that the DH should be a revolving door to get new players at bats and the veterans some rest. However, this team is one big bat short of a championship run. It is again the win now model vs the win each year but don’t compete for a championship. It boils down to spending—are the Cards willing to pay for a Schwarber? Gorman and Yepez will develop in time. Why not go for a championship in the meantime?

A: If Schwarber wants to sign a one-year contract to play in this spacious pitcher's park, great, that would buy several young hitters more time. Schwarber seems to be a great guy and he got his swing down last season. But I have been pressing for a group of interchangeable hitters this year, each with the ability to field (ideally multiple positions) and hit at a starter-caliber level. Yepez and Gorman could be such players, if they can adapt to the big leagues (the big if!), and there stopgap veterans in the market if they need more time.

The concept I pitch would give Marmol the best chance to play the matchup game that both the rich teams (Dodgers) and poor ones (Rays) have used to great success. Various players could fill the DH slot game to game and inning to inning.

Q: Whose idea was it to stretch out Hicks? His or the clubs? And where does Reyes fit into this? Will they give him a chance to compete for a rotation spot or is he headed to the pen?

A: Both guys have the skill set to be good starting pitchers. Hicks took a physical beating in relief while Reyes struggled with his command. Ultimately the decision of how to use players comes from the top, since the front office has to construct the roster. Then it's up to the field staff to make adjustments as condition warrant it. A lot people have lots of input on all of this.

Q: What in your opinion would it take for SLU to bring back hockey at the league level? I don't know if you were in the 'Lou when the school competed on ice hockey but as a kid who literally grew up in the old barn those games were something else.

A: Hockey would be an enormously expensive undertaking: SLU would have to invest in a facility, scholarships, staff, training and medical costs, travel, insurance . . . the list goes on and on. This sort of undertaking would need massive donor support, both for the start-up as well for the yearly operation. It took a huge donor to step up to give SLU basketball the facility and resources needed to compete in the upper tier of Division I.

Q: It seems Berube's message heading into games vs teams w really weak records goes unheeded? Maybe next time he should try a new approach? Start and give the 4th line top minutes (Joshua and Kostin only played 5 minutes last night). Draw the lines out of a hat (50th anniversary of Billy Martin in baseball)

A: When a coach resorts to those sorts of tactics, he risks losing the players The guys would see that as a sign that the coach is panicking and losing is grip. Berube wants to project confidence in his group and confidence in his view of the team. Of course he will move players around during the game and tweak the lineup between games, but taking radical action is a sign of desperation -- and that causes players to lose confidence in the coach.

The problem in Montreal was the Blues took way, way, way too long to get into their game of applying offensive pressure. They were a step behind for much of the game, That put too much on the defensive corps -- which blocked a ton of shots -- and Husso. Still, the Blues killed off five power plays, scored a shorthanded goal and got 10 seconds away from victory.

Q: If MU concludes it is time to end the Martin era, are Mark Turgean and Chris Mack strong candidates?

A: Both have W-L success at high-level programs but also have some history. Could they be the Larry Smith type of hire the program needs?

If Missouri moves on from Martin, it will be interesting to see what sort of candidates the school could realistically pursue. I would imagine that Mack and Turgeon will want big money on their next gig, first of all. They have impressive track records. After seeing Martin fired after taking a moribund program to a couple of NCAA Tournaments, they would want massive buyouts for taking the career risk of coming to Boone County. Dollars aside, they would have to assess whether they thought they could win at Missouri or whether they need to wait for a better opportunity.

Tom Crean failed at Georgia. Buzz Williams hasn't moved Texas A&M up the ladder. Ben Howland appears to be spinning wheels at Mississippi State. Kermit Davis is trending the wrong way at Ole Miss. This guys are all really good coaches, but they went to situations where winning is difficult.

Top coaching candidates would have to wonder if Missouri has fallen into that same category.

Q: I know Army did everything he (reasonably) could to keep Pietrangelo, but on a scale of 1 (none) to 10 (tons), how much do the Blues miss having him in their employ?

A: I'd say about 8. While Krug is a fine player, he is not a shutdown defender. Neither is Faulk, who has exceeded expectations. With Pietrangelo and Bouwmeester gone and Colton Parayko coming back from a back injury, the Blues aren't the same. Also, refer back to my post about the lack of a true checking line and a second checking line, which the Cup team had. That adds even more stress to the defense.

