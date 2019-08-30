Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
TRENDING:
Columnist Jeff Gordon's chat on STL sports begins at 1 p.m. — submit questions now
Most Popular
-
Lutheran North's Ford ruled ineligible; junior season on hold pending appeal
-
Goold: Can Cardinals avoid another September swoon?
-
Gordo: Cubs regaining full strength in time for late push
-
Cards notebook: Reyes set to test arm; Robinson released; Carlson picked for AFL
-
Did you know ... MU's logo contains a mule?