Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
Columnist Jeff Gordon takes Cardinals, Blues and STL sports questions in his weekly chat
Most Popular
-
A playoff game did not sell out, TV ratings down: What's up with Cardinals fans?
-
Cardinals updates: Mikolas starts Game 1; Shildt apologizes for postgame language
-
BenFred: No apology necessary — Shildt's fire has Cardinals burning brightly
-
Goold: Relentless 'five-tool' single moms shaped the lives of several Cardinals pitchers
-
Tipsheet: Postseason suffering continues for Braves, Dodgers, Kershaw