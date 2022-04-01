Gordo: 5 reasons the Cardinals stood pat at shortstop

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: BenFred reports DeJong says Mo told him in November that he was not looking for a shortstop. Now, I can understand not looking for someone better at some positions, such as first and third base, but not looking for improvement at shortstop – the one position (other than pitching) where it was obvious the Cardinals could upgrade? In November? In the year of the shortstop in free agency, Mo was not even looking?

A: So here was the calculus on standing pat at shortstop:

1) DeJong was still under contract. Trading him to create an opening at shortstop would have been a sell-low proposition that could backfire. So giving him another shot was arguably a prudent business decision.

2) At worst, DeJong is still a reliable fielder at a premium defensive position.

3) Edmundo Sosa energized the team when he got a chance to start in play of DeJong. He is a low-cost, home-grown player and there still might be some upside there.

4) If all else failed, Tommy Edman could play some shortstop with Nolan Gorman playing some second base at some point. That appears to be his destiny.

5) The free-agent shortstops were commanding huge dollars. Theoretically, the Cardinals could spread that money around to multiple players -- which they haven't done yet.

Q: The Shildt dismissal and how it was conducted is a black eye for Mo and the organization. The guy bled Cardinal red. Couldn’t they have given him a warning before firing him? He was blindsided. There has to be things to it that have not been reported.

A: Some burning questions on the ongoing Shildt story: Will the whole version of each side have to wait till Shildt retires and comes clean and writes a book on his experiences? Was it because of ongoing season-long post game comments about "playing who I've been given" which referred to a lack of support from the front office? Then they had to spin the decision because of the historic late season run? Did he push too hard about not embracing Cardinal culture by letting Chis Carpenter go elsewhere? Did he say "one thing" in that meeting that was over the line and a rash decision was made? And if so what was it? Who all was in that meeting and will anyone dare "spill the beans"? Where do you see this story going near future and how can it be resolved so it doesn't simmer and continue to grab headlines?

This seemed to be a failure on both sides. Yes, John Mozeliak is the boss and, yes, his success earned the sort of job security that allows him to rule the baseball operation with a firm hand. This is a business, not a democracy. But the whole baseball industry knew how dedicated Mike Shildt was to the Cardinals organization and a LOT of baseball people were happy to see a baseball lifer get his run. So the imperious attitude Mozeliak exuded while summarily dismissing Shildt played badly in the industry as well as this marketplace.

I don't know how the Shildt-Mozeliak tiff actually played out, but this is how it should have played out:

Mozeliak needed to loosen his bowtie, sit down with Shildt, take in all of Mike's input -- which Mike earned the right to share after all of these years of hard work -- and conceded that Shildt was right about some things. Because he was. That being said, to use one of Mozeliak's favorite phrases, John could have proceeded to share his "this is the way we're going to do things" vision. He could have been firm with that presentation, making it clear is was this way in 2022 or the highway for Mike anybody else on the field staff. With cards on the table, Mozeliak could have let the meeting marinate for a day or two before reconvening with Shildt.

If Shildt came back and said "I have to do it my way to manage here," then Mozeliak could said, "Well, then we're going to have to go in a different direction." Each side would have heard the other but, at the end of day, as Mozeliak likes to say, the president of baseball operations has the right to run things as he sees fit.

Mike's mistake was allowing his passion for the organization to make him believe he was the Keeper of Cardinal Way. Obviously the input he offered was too pointed, rubbing Mozeliak the wrong way. Obviously he was too stubborn for his own survival. Mike needed to know his place in the food chain, realize that Mozeliak was right about some things, and proceed diplomatically if he wanted to stay.

Q: Do you think Mizzou made a wise choice joining the SEC. We were so much more competitive in the Big 12. Even if teams left we would have stayed competitive. I have a hard time seeing us being much of a force in the SEC. We are over 40 games under 500 in sec basketball 6 under 500 in football and in baseball way under 500. I just wonder if Mizzou has the resources or the desire to be an SEC type school

A: At the time Missouri made the jump, the Big 12 was on the brink of implosion. The Big Ten would have been a better fit, but that courtship failed. So Missouri's choice was to aim high with the SEC or sit back and let the movement of other schools dictate its fate. Had things gone the wrong way, Missouri could have landed in the American Athletic Conference. Instead, the Big 12 survived the realignment scramble . . . while looking more like the AAC than it's old self. And maybe that is a better level for Missouri.

If this school can't make a big revenue leap in both football and basketball in the next five years, staying in the SEC may be untenable. The SEC will only get crazier with Texas and Oklahoma.

Q: Your deep hatred for Mizzou is stunning. PD readers should discount every single thing you say about Mizzou because all of it, positive and negative, is intended to injure the school in some way.

A: I love Mizzou. I don't set out to kick Truman below the belt. I suppose I could write that the football and basketball games sell out due to the school's rabid fan base, but that's not true -- as TV viewers see every time a game is televised from Boone County with empty seats as a backdrop. I could point to the school's many athletic successes in the big revenue sports . . . but recent SEC standings suggest the opposite has been true.

Sometimes reality is hard to handle.

In a pretend world, perhaps Mizzou is regarded as an upper-tier SEC school. In the real world, all the evidence suggests otherwise. Among the challenges Mizzou faces is getting fans out of their pretend world and into the real world where they can make things better

Q: I think with the basketball portal we are going to see a huge separation with maybe 15 schools with unbelievable talent and the rest. Look at ark. 7 5 star players. The players coming off of the bench will be great players. Programs like Mizzou will be in the second tier if we can get enough decent players out of the portal if we only get a few we will struggle to win many games especially in the SEC and the good non-conference games.

A: Eric Musselman has made his mark with transfer talent. It will be interesting to see what he does with some of these elite younger guys coming in off the grass roots circuit.. On paper they will be loaded.

There is a ton of talent in the transfer portal and tons more that will end up there as the free agent marketplace heats up. Dennis Gates will need to hit the portal and JUCO circuit hard. He can't just get useful players, as Cuonzo Martin did. He has to find high-impact guys. Perhaps he found one in Diarra, but he needs two strong point guards and much more scoring.

Q: Do you have any insight into why the Cardinals have not re-signed JA Happ? He did pretty well last year, we need more starting pitching, and he is still available, probably relatively cheaply. Was there some unhappiness with him?

A; Happ was a great fit for the Cardinals last season. What was not to like? I would have signed him once Flaherty and Reyes showed up hurt, but apparently the Cardinals wanted to sort through the other guys they signed or were ready to sign. Once the abbreviated spring training started, guys who didn't have contracts and weren't already in a camp quickly became at a disadvantage

Q: An optimist would say this is the year the collective offense puts it together, Pujols' presence adds life to the clubhouse and the vibe in the stadium, the defense is great, and the pitching has potential The Starters could be great if everything works out, Gallegos and Cabrera are solid on the back end, and Marmol seems to have an "It" quality.

The pessimist says Jeff Albert's offenses have all been bottom 3rd in Runs, the starting pitching could unravel quickly,, all bullpens are question marks from year to year and the Cardinals tend to overuse their better relievers early in the season, and field level decisions are being intruded upon by suits who have never played the game.

What does a realist say?

A: There could be truth in both views. I have some confidence in the offense, which looked a lot better last season once Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader got healthy and Lars Nootbaar joined the outfield party. Paul DeJong is showing some signs of life and Corey Dickerson should do a decent job with 300 to 350 at bats.

But if DeJong returns to his offensive funk and Albert Pujols struggles during his farewell tour, then the Cardinals could be in some trouble. The starting rotation could remain fluid all season and the bullpen could fall apart if Oliver Marmol rolls out the Parade of 1,000 relievers game after game after game while seeking optimal analytics-driven matchups.

My guess is the Cardinals will need to upgrade their arms supply on the fly this season. And if they wait too long, the Brewers could run away with the division.

Q: How many 20+ HR hitters do you expect the Cardinals to end the season with (barring injuries of course)? And will Pujols be in that group?

A: Albert managed to hit 17 homers last season for the two LA teams playing part-time, so that's possible. Otherwise, O'Neill, Arenado and Goldschmidt are shoo-ins if healthy and Carlson and DeJong will get every chance to hit more than 20 as well. Bader could lose at bats this season with more platoon managing.

Q: In your Tipsheet the other day, ESPN's David Schoenfield reported that the Cardinals current payroll is a whopping $30 million under last year's payroll. If that is true, that is a major, major story. That should enrage Cardinal Nation. Especially since Bill DeWitt said this past offseason he expected payroll to rise. Why isn't this out there?

A: The season isn't over. The payroll for the season is not set. I'd expect the team to make more additions. Let's see where the payroll is in August and if that is a factor in the team's performance or non-performance. If DeJong hits, for instance, then the team will look smart for not throwing gigantic dollars at shortstop when it had one.

Once the decision was made to remain status quo at shortstop -- for the reasons described earlier in the chat -- then there were no positions to fill in the lineup.

The team decided not to spend big at designated hitter with a multi-year deal because it did not want to block the top young hitters for years to come.

Perhaps the team would have spent more on pitching if it knew that both Alex Reyes and Jack Flaherty were going to show up with a bad shoulder. The lockout kept them in the dark.

Now that the front office knows there is a problem, it has to weigh the middling options in the market against the stopgap guys on hand. That process is ongoing.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.