Gordo: A glass-half-full look at Cuonzo Martin's future at Mizzou

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: Mizzou basketball results thus far this year:

1. Last time we won two in a row was November,

2. A team in transition in year 5 of a Power 5 program, and

3. No non-portal sophomores of any substance who contribute.

Is Coach worth spending any more time and money on?

A: The flip side: There is potential to bring back an entire lineup that improved markedly since a disastrous non-conference showing. Four-star forward recruit Aidan Shaw would elevate that group and there will also be opportunity to find impact in the portal. Staying the course for another year would also save the $6 million buyout that could be better used in other ways -- like having more coin to offer the next coach if Martin can't get to the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

That's the case for keeping Cuonzo.

But what if he stays, gets the team into the Big Dance as a No. 9 seed -- the third ticket punched in six years -- but the team loses in the first round? Is the program really ahead? Could somebody else do much better, given the competition in the SEC and greater resources other schools have?

Coaches are no longer judged on progress from Year 1 to Year 4 to Year 7. Programs are judged year to year because any team can completely reload year to year in the current environment. Can Martin keep up in such an environment?

There is a lot to think about. If the boosters want to make a big eight-digit investment in basketball, the school better hit a home run with that hire.

Q: Gordo, can you give us 3-4 names to keep an eye on if Mizzou moves on from Martin?

A: Some fans want Kim English now, but I believe another year at George Mason could do him a world of good. I like Darian DeVries, who has worked miracles at Drake. Plus he could bring his son, who is a pretty good player. Colorado State coach Niko Medved is a star. If Florida is stupid enough to fire Mike White, he is excellent coach.

Q: I will say you are a good sportswriter but the problem we fans have with you types you wont call the players coaches out for bad games and lack of effort, look they get paid big money so quit trying to be their buddy and call it like it is.

A: Well, if you look back at my midseason Blues' grades, the guys who struggled got called out. I don't believe we sugarcoat anything with what we write or say on the podcast or videos. Or what we write in this chat, for that matter. Fans always want to FIRE THIS GUY NOW and TRADE THIS GUY IMMEDIATELY, but that's just the noise fans make when they let off steam.

I try not to be all over the map with my views, crushing a guy one week and then praising him the next week when he turns things around. That's fine in sports talk radio, which I did for decades, but in this game you lose credibility if you are overreacting to every shift in performance. I try to keep the big picture in mind. Maybe that makes me soft, but it lessens the number of truly regrettable stands taken.

Q: Who within the Blues franchise currently has the highest talent ceiling yet to be realized?

A: I'd say Scott Perunovich. He has a great feel for the game. He is early in his development and injuries have not helped. Ah, but will he fulfill that potential here or will he ultimately move elsewhere in a trade for a different sort of asset?

Q: What did you think of Binner last night? His confidence decreases with every loss. He was out of position a lot last night. His game is way off. I think he needs a month off!

A: He has had lots of time off. What he needs to do is win a game, then another, and then another to get out of this funk, It has to start somewhere. But the Blues have just two back-to-back sets between now and April and every point has value, so Craig Berube may find it increasingly difficult to find those opportunities for him.

Q: Binner s poor play and Husso s great play has put Army in a bind. Let Husso walk and Binner and his contact can totally screw the team up. Pay Husso and you may have over 10 million in the goalie position next year. So Army needs to calm down with these 6 million dollar no trade clause contracts.

A: When players achieve in this league -- like winning a Stanley Cup for a franchise that never won one -- they can command some level of no-trade protection. And teams that refuse to give them will lose valuable players to the marketplace. That is the reality of the business today.

The reality is the Blues are up against the salary cap. They don't have a ton of prospects to trade. Their nucleus is evolving, with young veterans taking bigger roles. This team is neither good enough to merit an "all in" move for this postseason, nor is nearing the end of its competitive run with a rebuild on the horizon. It is morphing into a younger and faster team that will remain playoff-caliber, but will need to build a stronger team game.

Q: Do we see Colt55 get a healthy scratch this season? It seems like he needs a mental reset.

A: Parayko is still the best Blues defenseman to handle the really hard work -- defensive zone starts, penalty killing, matchups against top lines. Marco Scandella had a nightmarish game against the Devils, so I don't see him stepping up or Jake Walman starring in those tough assignments if Parayko sits.

Q: If you were mediator,what would you do to have an acceptable baseball agreement for both sides that makes sense?

A: The deal that makes the most sense includes a significant bump in minimum pay ($750,000?) and a system that rewards elite young players currently trapped in low pre-arbitration pay. The owners agree with that concept, but so far their proposal to address that is nominal. If the owners want to keep the long runway to free agency in place, they will have to push more revenue dollars to the younger players who are doing more lifting in today's game. Either give them access to arbitration sooner or create a bonus system that truly compensates them for great performance.

Q: Any doubt that Nolan Arenado stays here for the long haul?

Not much. The Cardinals sweetened his deal, making it more attractive to stay, and he's not the same offensive monster he was in Colorado. I can't see another team throwing insane dollars at him for his 30s if he opts out. If somebody steals him away, then that is lots of money to spend on younger players.

