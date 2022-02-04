Gordo: A stupid move by the MLB Players Association

Let's get to the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch subscribers.

Q: With players union not caving to mediation what do you foresee happening?

A: Not agreeing to mediation is stupid. All a mediator does is try to move along the bargaining process when there is too much friction between the two sides. This is a classic case where mediation could help. I've done lots of bargaining for the union side of things and mediation has always been positive.

Rejecting mediation could stiffen the resolve of hardline owners and signal that this standoff could last a good while longer.

Q: I read where Soler might be a fit for the Cards? Don't you think a LH bat should be the priority if a "name bat" is added as the core lineup is already RH heavy?

A: Lefthanded hitting has been a priority for 2022, which is why the team was happy to see Lars Nootbaar continue his progress in the Arizona Fall League and why the team is so invested in Nolan Gorman. To me, adding a veteran lefthanded hitter on a one-year deal would make sense as insurance against them needed more developmental time. Adding any hitter, especially one from the right side, on a long-term deal would make no sense at this point. See what the younger guys do this season and that make adjustments as needed.

Q: I read where you said Mizzou needs to win some games for Martin to probably keep his job. I know this sounds crazy but does it really matter rather they win 2 or 3 more seems like how they have improved should matter more. I really believe if Mizzou had a good point guard they would have 4 more wins. To me if the AD thinks Martin can recruit a good point guard and a good inside player with the players here he would deserve another year.

A: Ideally this decision will be made based on the likelihood of the team succeeding in the next few years and not on one down year following a NCAA Tournament berth. But one disastrous season can push boosters to demand change. And if the boosters are willing to foot that bill -- $6 million to buy out Martin, millions more to get the next coach -- then we could see change,

Q: As a practical matter each stinging loss makes it easier for angry boosters to press the athletic director for change. She will need to see some better bottom-line results to hold off that movement -- if that is even possible at this point.

Q: A lot of comments about basketball coach Martin, but what about Pingeton? Another supposedly strong recruiting class, yet the women's basketball team is under .500 again in the SEC. I realize she is popular and has a reputation as a good recruiter, but check her record and her teams are under .500 in league play during her time at Mizzou.

A: So much focus goes to football and men's basketball because those are the sports that are supposed to pay the bills. They are also the sports that boosters pay attention to, for better or worse.

Missouri has a lower-tier athletic department in the SEC and that's reflected in many sports. That's not an excuse for women's basketball, it's just a reminder that the SEC sets a high bar in just about everything and programs with lesser revenues are in a tough spot. AD Desiree Reed-Francois has her hands full.

Q: Your report card on Tyler Bozak, while based on unassailable metrics, still seemed harsh. To me, he brings a calm leadership, and I presume that is even greater in the locker room.

A: Bozak is a well-liked teammate and a positive part of the team chemistry, for sure, but his decline in efficiency is telling -- and this team has a LOT of options for that fourth-line role. Probably the biggest thing the team will need from him down the stretch is more faceoff wins at critical times.

Q: What are your thoughts on Boldoc and Neighbors? Could they be the next Thomas and Kyrou type prospects to graduate in the next few seasons?

A: Neighbours will be a good NHL player, but not explosive like Kyrou. I believe he could be a nice third-line winger with some ability to play up when one of the top two lines needed more grit. Bolduc is playmaking winger who could become a huge power-play asset. His skill level gives him has a chance to make a Thomas-like impact.

Q: What's your prediction on how the Arizona Coyotes fiasco plays out?

A: This is a tough case. Gary Bettman has bent over backward supporting the Phoenix market because it is such a good fit the league. The Glendale arena was a big mistake. The ownership group is smart to target a new building closer to civilization, but getting evicted from the current arena in the meantime is not ideal. Moving to another market for three years and then coming back is not ideal. Playing in an arena unfit for the AHL would not be ideal.

I keep expecting the team to move, probably to Houston. That would be a shame, but right now I don't see a way out for this ownership group. It's not like this owner has built up a bunch of equity with the league. It's been just the opposite.

Q: Did it look like Mahomes could've gotten the "yips" in the 2nd half after the interception to the D lineman? He short-armed and missed some easy throws and then started hanging onto the ball instead of his normal zipping passes into small windows?

A: He missed a couple of key throws at key times in the second half that could have kept the team moving. The momentum shifted, the Bengals mustered some great pass pressures and coverages, the game turned . . . and that was that.

How many times has Mahomes saved a game with one or two ridiculous throws or runs? How many times has he extracted victory from defeat?

Often. So, yeah, it was weird to see him look increasingly human, starting with his mismanagement of the clock at the end of the first half.

Q: Bryan Flores some stones tugging on Superman’s cape. Going after Elway like that, 3 years after all these so called incidents, not a good look. Cat have his tongue in 2019,2020,2021. Stay classy! Now the talking heads are running with stuff they don’t know if it’s true.

A: There is a lot of frustration out there among black coaches, and understandably so. Too many teams have granted interviews just to check a league requirement box, not to see if the "candidate" was legit. In some ways that rule turned into a negative because it ended up demeaning aspiring head coaches. Nobody wants to be called into an interview that's a sham.

There are plenty of coordinators and position coaches who legitimately wonder why haven't gotten more serious attention. Why can't they advance?

But . . . owners should be able to hire the coach they want to run their team. It's their money. So that's the other side of it. A league can't order a team to hire a particular candidate. It can only ask teams to cast wider nets.

I have no sympathy for NFL owners in general because some of them have had their not-so-progressive views come to light. But what's the end game here?

The Flores litigation will likely force the NFL to at least pay more lip service to this issue, but will it do more than just PR cleanup? And will Flores end his coaching career in this process?