Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) looks on as St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) misses a goal by Hurricanes' Justin Williams, not shown, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
The Blues got better by upgrading from Joel Edmundson to Justin Faulk on defense at the expense of forward prospect Dominik Bokk, who went to Carolina with Edmundson to complete the surprising deal.
That's the bottom line for Tuesday's trade. The Blues are serious about defending their Stanley Cup and Faulk makes them better.
This deal came out of left field, even though the Hurricanes had Faulk on the market for some time, since he was headed toward unrestricted free agency in a season. Once Carolina signed free agent Jake Gardiner, Faulk absolutely had to go.
The Anaheim Ducks explored a trade for Faulk, but couldn't connect on a contract. The Winnipeg Jets seemed like a logical option, since defensive bulwark Dustin Byfuglien is away from the team pondering retirement.
The Blues were already strong on defense, led by Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko, Vince Dunn and Jay Bouwmeester.
"St. Louis wasn't necessarily one we were looking at as one that would be able to make a trade happen," Faulk said during his conference call Tuesday afternoon. "Not a huge surprise, but probably more so welcoming it, if anything."
He adds another big shot and tons of power-play experience to the blue line. He has scored 15 or more goals three times in his career and he has put more than 210 shots on goal four times.
A team with myriad options for the man advantage got one more. New assistant coach Marc Savard just got another weapon to play with.
If Faulk plays in the Top 4 for the Blues at even strength, one of their right-shot defensemen will have to move to the left side. Or he could ease in on the third pairing.
However it plays, Faulk should make the Blues better. General manager Doug Armstrong believes in building a strong defense and this is one of the league's best units now.
Of course, Faulk's addition creates a salary cap crunch even though his seven-year, $45.5 million extension doesn't kick in until next season.
Let's look at all the angles:
• Edmundson was doomed to move on. He went all the way through salary arbitration to get his $3.1 million award and history tells us that guys who go the distance usually move on at some point. Edmundson had the potential to be a Top 4 defender here but he just couldn't sustain that level of play. With unrestricted free agency looming next season, Joel was going to need a major breakthrough to get paid here. That didn't come.
• Bokk, the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, is an excellent prospect. But the Deutschland Dangler is a ways off. He is playing in Europe this season and he will likely need a year in the AHL before sticking in the NHL. In the meantime, the Blues will contend for another Cup.
• Faulk's $6.5 million average annual value on his extension was entirely reasonable. He is not a top-tier defender, but he is firmly in the upper middle class of that position. Locking him in at that number is a good bet given the league's contract trends.
• Salary cap management in the near term is a little tight given the $1.733 million gap between Faulk's 2019-20 salary and what Edmundson is due. Given the team's glut of good young forwards -- augmented by encouraging showings from Klim Kostin and Robby Fabbri -- the Blues seemed likely to move somebody at some point. That could come sooner now.
• Long-term cap management will get challenging. The guess here was that Brayden Schenn's unrestricted free agent market would get too big for the Blues, but that the team would keep Pietrangelo from becoming a UFA. Before this trade, the easy answer would have been giving Pietrangelo most of Bouwmeester's money and sliding in a young D-man for depth. After this trade, more work will be needed to keep Pietrangelo.
• If Pietrangelo opts to test the market and perhaps reunite with his buddy John Tavares in Toronto, then the Blues are protected with Parayko and Faulk on that side of their defense.
Joel Edmundson celebrates with Blues fans
Edmundson in Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
Binnington and Edmundson in Game 7
Game 6 Stanley Cup Final
Edmundson vs. Sharks in Western Final
Blues and Jets in game 4 at Enterprise Center
Edmundson crunches Nashville's Simmons
Edmundson jaws with Stars' Radulov
St. Louis Blues v Arizona Coyotes
St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues v Boston Bruins
Joel Edmundson hoists the Cup
Blues Stanley Victory Parade
Blues fans parade like champions
Blues celebrate at O.B. Clark's as fans celebrate with them
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cardinals Update e-newsletter
Get the most comprehensive St. Louis Cardinals coverage in the area pitched straight to your inbox.