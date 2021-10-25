Gordo: After promoting Marmol, Cardinals must position him to succeed

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak did the right thing by promoting bench coach Oli Marmol to manager.
Now Mozeliak must follow that correct call by giving him a full roster to deploy next season. That means no dead weight on the bench, no skittish rookies in the starting pitching rotation, and no untrustworthy relievers hiding in the back corner of the bullpen.
The Cardinals had a really good team at the end of last season. Their 17-game winning streak wasn’t a fluke.
Most of this team's key hitters trended up down the stretch. Mozeliak and Co. bolstered their bullpen and rotation on the fly.
The goal must be to have an even better roster for the start of the 2022 campaign.
Like Marmol said during his introductory news conference: “We will prepare in a way to take our shot at a championship — and anything less than that will be a disappointment.”
There was no reason to make a seismic shift with the field staff after Mozeliak came to loggerheads with manager Mike Shildt. All told, the field staff got all they could from a roster that lacked offensive depth and a pitching staff that suffered injury hit after injury hit.
Marmol earned this opportunity to lead the team forward. He did his time in the organization, learning and appreciating The Cardinal Way.
As the right-hand man to his highly successful predecessor, he helped rally the team from his midseason malaise into the postseason.
Marmol has a strong relationship with the key Cardinals veterans. He spoke with the clubhouse leaders before taking the job and got their support.
“If the player knows that you care,” Marmol said, “they listen to you. If you're not prepared and they know you don't care they don't listen to you.”
He swears he gets along with hitting coach Jeff Albert and embraces his views. “Do my philosophies align with Jeff’s?” Marmol asked rhetorically. “Yes they do.”
He fits the industry trend toward hiring young managers. He seems open to new ideas and willing to evolve as the guidance of big league teams becomes more sophisticated.
But again, he will need a stronger roster to manage. Analytics-driven lineup construction is all the rage these days, but simple math tells you there is no place to put to sub-.200 hitters in a winning lineup.
The manager’s role is to create the best matchups possible and give players the best chance to succeed.
But if a young pitcher’s best chance to succeed is throwing to Triple-A hitters down the minors and a veteran hitter’s best chance to succeed is facing fellow retirees in an adult baseball league back home . . . well, then there are problems.
Ultimately Marmol will have to weigh his own day-to-day, minute-by-minute assessment of his team against the volumes of data the analytics department can generate daily.
This is not a video game guided by algorithms. These are humans who run hot and cold. Their moods rise and fall. They get tired. They play hurt. They have lives away from the park that can impact their performance.
They are not just human chess pieces, as Washington Post scribe Adam Kilgore recently noted:
The Dodgers’ front office took its obsession with finding small edges too far. The Dodgers had all the advantage required through sheer talent. Allowing that talent to play with confidence should have been the priority. By rearranging roles, the Dodgers maximized their situational edge in theory while diminishing their talent edge in practice.
Also, the Dodgers’ frenzied handling of their pitchers exacerbated their injury issues and wore down key hurlers in the postseason. Manager Dave Roberts found himself deploying diminishing assets.
“Dodgers analytics (department) really misused probably the best rotation in all of baseball,” pitcher great Pedro Martinez noted on Twitter. “That’s why we’re not seeing the sharp breaking balls and the giddy up fastballs. They need to figure out a way to let starters be who they really are and let them pitch how they are used to.”
Hopefully Marmol can handle the “integration of departments” constructively so that the Cardinals don’t suffer the same fate.
He seems up to the task. But it’s up to Mozeliak to give him the talent and the operating space that will need to be succeed.