Gordo: After promoting Marmol, Cardinals must position him to succeed

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak did the right thing by promoting bench coach Oli Marmol to manager.

Now Mozeliak must follow that correct call by giving him a full roster to deploy next season. That means no dead weight on the bench, no skittish rookies in the starting pitching rotation, and no untrustworthy relievers hiding in the back corner of the bullpen.

The Cardinals had a really good team at the end of last season. Their 17-game winning streak wasn’t a fluke.

Most of this team's key hitters trended up down the stretch. Mozeliak and Co. bolstered their bullpen and rotation on the fly.

The goal must be to have an even better roster for the start of the 2022 campaign.

Like Marmol said during his introductory news conference: “We will prepare in a way to take our shot at a championship — and anything less than that will be a disappointment.”

There was no reason to make a seismic shift with the field staff after Mozeliak came to loggerheads with manager Mike Shildt. All told, the field staff got all they could from a roster that lacked offensive depth and a pitching staff that suffered injury hit after injury hit.