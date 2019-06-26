Now that he has a three-year contract in hand and a Stanley Cup ring on the way, Blues coach Craig Berube has a first-world problem.
How will he get the Blues to embrace a day-to-day, grind-it-out mentality now that they are defending champions?
How will he get them back on track after such a long and punishing playoff grind and such a short summer of recovery?
"It will be a little bit of a tougher challenge this year, winning the Cup," Berube said during Monday morning news conference trumpeting his new deal. "Obviously your season is a lot longer this year, so training is a little bit tougher. So coming into camp, it's going to be important that we push and be ready to go Oct. 2. It comes quick. It will be a challenge for sure.
"It's a day-to-day basis, that's how you have to look at the season. And we're going to have to do the same thing this year, right from training camp and throughout the season. You win a game, you lose a game, you have to fix whatever you have to fix, but you have to move on from it and focus on the next game. That's really important to do.
"That's going to be our mindset going forward. I know it was this year. But it has to be next year again . .. in training camp, the coaching staff are going to have to do a good job of getting these guys ready."
They will need to minimize the impact of the team's inevitable Stanley Cup hangover.
"You get into September, Craig and his staff are going to have a big bucket of cold ice water pouring it on the guys every day," general manager Doug Armstrong said, "because they are going to come back and everybody is going to . . . want to live in the past on, let's talk about last year.
"The hardest thing, from talking to people that have won before and being around championship teams is to turn the page and focus. That's where Craig's experience and having the coaches ready to do that . . . we don't want to ever lose the memories of what we've done, what was accomplished by the St. Louis Blues team this year, but we also can't live in that era any more. We have to move forward.
"I know it's going to be a great story in September, but please don't take it the wrong way when we try and say let's just move forward."
AROUND THE RINKS: Former Blues goaltender Brian Elliott has re-upped with the Flyers for another season, getting $2 million to back up youngster Carter Hart. That puts former Edmonton Oilers star and Flyers short-timer Cam Talbot squarely in the free agent marketplace. It would be fun to see him land in Calgary . . . Former Blues defenseman Phil Housley's first NHL head-coaching shot ended badly in Buffalo. But he should be a big-asset for the Coyotes as an assistant under head coach Rick Tocchet . . . Maple Leafs restricted free agent Mitch Marner is drawing interest from teams. There is an outside chance he could draw an offer sheet, since Toronto GM Kyle Dubas has indicated he may not match an extravagant offer. The Leafs gained some cap flexibility by sending a first-round pick to Carolina to offload Patrick Marleau's contract on the Hurricanes. But the Leafs have glaring needs on defense, especially with Jake Gardiner is likely to exit as a free agent, and Marner could command as much as $11 million per year . . . Another RFA to watch is Jets winger Patrik Laine, who is seeking giant money coming off a down season. He might welcome a change of scenery and the Jets have cap issues, so that scenario is intriguing . . . Goaltender Petr Mrazek seems more likely to re-up in Carolina as an unrestricted free agent. The Hurricanes need to buy out netminder Scott Darling and turn the page on that disastrous signing. Carolina UFA goaltender Curtis McElhinney seems likely to move on. Like Talbot, should be in demand for a back-up gig . . . By winning the Cup with their physical style, the Blues boosted the market for unrestricted free agent winger Wayne Simmonds -- who had a disappointing to his season in Nashville after coming over from the Flyers. If healthy, Simmonds can provide net front presence on the power play along with some physical play at even strength. He is an old school power forward.