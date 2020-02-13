Gordo: Blues face tough task of moving on without Bouwmeester

He leads by example, battling every shift of every game. His work ethic set a high standard for his teammates to match.

Or at least he used to do all of that. The Blues don’t know when or if he will return to active duty. Doctors are determining what caused Bouwmeester’s heart to stop and what must be done to prevent future trouble.

Bouwmeester, 36, was arguably the team’s best-conditioned athlete. Just last week he reiterated his desire to play beyond that season.

But now his competitive future is uncertain and his team will have to adapt to his absence.

Fortunately for the Blues, they are better positioned to take a big hit on the blue line than most teams. They have ample depth with both veterans and prospects.

Carl Gunnarsson and Robert Bortuzzo could play bigger roles in Bouwmeester’s absence. When healthy, they have been alternating as the sixth defenseman.

Youngster Niko Mikkola becomes more important too. He is a rangy, steady player in the Bouwmeester mold, a 6-foot-4 left-shot defender who reads the play well and is strong on the puck.