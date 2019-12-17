Fans can take Hart Trophy-winning winger Taylor Hall off the Christmas wish list. He is an Arizona Coyote now, playing for an up-and-coming team on this side of the NHL.
When Hall went on the trade market — with the New Jersey Devils sitting him out of back-to-back games while fielding offers — Blues general manager Doug Armstrong checked in.
Armstrong has made it very clear that he is taking this Stanley Cup defense seriously. Clearly he is not afraid to make big moves.
He has been on a roll, having added Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly for draft picks, one decent prospect (Tage Thompson) and a bunch of expendable veterans who were eating up salary cap space.
Alas, Hall and Blake Speers went to the desert and the Devils landed 6-foot-7 defensive prospect Kevin Bahl, forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional 2021 pick. The Devils kept half of Hall's $6 million salary to make the cap numbers work.
That 2020 first-round pick moves to 2021 if it lands in the top three of the draft. And the conditional 2021 pick is a third-round pick that becomes a second-rounder if the Coyotes win a playoff round or Hall signs a long-term deal in Arizona.
It becomes a first-round pick if both things happen. And the Coyotes would be fine with that.
"Hall is one of the elite talents in the game today; a Hart Trophy winner, a high-end playmaker and one of the NHL's most talented forwards," Coyotes general manager John Chaka said. "We are beyond thrilled to add Taylor to our team as we continue in our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup home to Arizona."
There were a lot of reasons for the Blues NOT to do this trade, most notably that Hall would likely be a rental player here. He is heading toward unrestricted free agency with the potential to get $11 million per year on the open market.
Obviously the Blues don't have that sort of money to spend, especially with captain Alex Pietrangelo due for a nice raise with free agency looming. Conversely, look for the Coyotes to make a hard push to keep Hall.
Clearly the Devils would have targeted young forwards Jordan Kyrou and Klim Kostin, two players who could help the Blues balance their salary cap budget and keep their competitive window open a while longer. And Kyrou has looked just fine in a Top 6 role right now.
And there would be nearer-term salary cap concerns, too, since Vladimir Tarasenko has expressed hope to return from shoulder surgery this season — and he would bring his $7.5 million cap hit with him. Even with the Devils keeping half of Hall's money, that would have been created challenges for the Blues.
So, like we said, it was easy to make a case against the Hall bid.
Then again, the Blues are trying to win it all again. Hall would have surely helped that cause and several factors strengthened Armstrong trading position.
Aside from Kyrou and Kostin, who have boosted their stock this season, he has young defensemen Niko Mikkola, Jake Walman and Mitch Reinke to put into play. Walman's revival after two down seasons has been a welcome development.
Goaltender Jake Allen has rebuilt some value. And even with Sammy Blais still sidelined along with Tarasenko, the Blues could move, say, Zach Sanford in a package for veteran help.
Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose are looking good on the fourth line and Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev are both pushing for bigger roles.
Keep those factors in mind as the trade deadline nears. If Armstrong feels he must make upgrades, he will have the leverage to do so.