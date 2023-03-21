Jeff Gordon Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Jeff Gordon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The once-dominant Detroit Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. They haven’t won a postseason round since 2013.

They posted losing records in their last six seasons, and they just fell back to .500 with a 2-9-1 downturn heading into Tuesday's game at Enterprise Center.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is working to avoid such prolonged futility. Armstrong can’t let the Blues hit rock bottom, as the Red Wings did, and he can’t let them wallow for six or seven years while retooling.

Early indications from the Blues’ effort are promising, but it will take great planning and even better execution to pull this off.

Armstrong started the process by selling off Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and Niko Mikkola and their expiring contracts for draft picks and prospects.

At the same time, he added forwards Sammy Blais, Kasperi Kapanen and Jakub Vrana to keep the team competitive for the rest of this season and into the 2023-24 campaign.

All three forwards have produced since arriving. The Rangers never saw Blais’ scoring touch during his injury-marred stint in New York, but the Blues knew he had this potential from his first tour with them.

Kapanen has proven reliable enough to earn regular minutes from coach Craig Berube. Vrana has flashed the skill that made him a valuable second-line winger before his career derailed in Detroit.

“Yeah, that’s the plan, right,” Vrana said. “I’m playing with good players over here, and I’m getting a lot of opportunity.”

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, the two franchise rebuilding blocks, continue generating offense. Goaltending prospect Joel Hofer made a strong impression during his promotion.

Given Hofer’s excellent showing at the American Hockey League level this season, you can expect him to push Jordan Binnington for playing time next season. He is a big goaltender who, like Binnington, can move the puck well and alleviate pressure on his defensemen.

“He’s got good ability,” Berube noted after opting to give Hofer another start Tuesday. “He’s aggressive with his play and his puck play. He’s been calm in net, he hasn’t gotten rattled or anything like that that I’ve seen. So his mind is in a good spot.”

The Blues are showing many positive indicators these days, but there is still much work to do. The Red Wings remind us of just how difficult reversing a losing trend can become.

From 1991 to 2016, the Red Wings sustained an impressive run of success. They won four Stanley Cups and six conference titles. Detroit became Hockeytown USA.

But nothing last forever, especially in the NHL once salary cap rules began complicating things.

Long story short, the Red Wings made some bad decisions while trying to extend their run under then-GM Ken Holland. They overspent on middling veterans and failed to find sufficient value with first-round picks Evgeny Svechnikov (2015), Dennis Cholowski (2016), Michael Rasmussen (2017) and Filip Zadina (2018).

Steve Yzerman supplanted Holland as GM in 2019. He embarked on a long-haul rebuild that is currently centered around captain Dylan Larkin, winger Lucas Raymond and defensemen Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson.

The Red Wings nearly turned the corner this season with former Blues David Perron, Robby Fabbri, Oskar Sundqvist, Ville Husso and Jake Walman playing big roles. “They added some veterans this year and made it more competitive for sure,” Berube said.

But the Winged Wheel ultimately found the ditch, and Yzerman continued his sell-off, moving, among others, Sundqvist to the Wild and Vrana to the Blues. He resumed stockpiling draft picks and prospects while also creating salary cap flexibility.

Someday, the Red Wings will enjoy the payoff from all of this sacrifice.

Unlike Holland, Armstrong knew when to say when. He hoped for at least one more playoff run with his surviving Cup veterans, but the Blues never came together this season. That made his decision to move on easier.

Having Kyrou and Thomas locked in for the long haul makes it possible to retool rather than rebuild from the ice up. They possess the sort of skill that is normally found with the highest first-round picks.

The Blues hope Hofer, defenseman Scott Perunovich and forwards Jake Neighbours, Zachary Bolduc and Jimmy Snuggerud can become nucleus pieces, too. At worst, forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Zach Dean and defenseman Tyler Tucker should strengthen the long-term supporting cast.

Armstrong and his amateur scouting operation must capitalize on the upcoming NHL Draft, which is unusually deep. The Blues must absolutely, positively make the most of their first-round opportunity.

More roster decisions will come through the summer and next season. Armstrong must balance the need to remain competitive — and marketable to ticket-buying fans — with the need to add more long-term assets and maintain cap flexibility.

This is a more challenging path to follow than the tank-and-rebuild route the Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks have chosen.

But we’re seeing signs that the difficult Blues journey could end in a good place.