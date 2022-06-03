Gordo: Booming minor-league bats are creating looming big-league decisions

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch subscribers.

Q: With Alec Burleson hitting like he is in Memphis, how much longer can they keep playing Dickerson. I thought Dickerson was a good signing, but it very obvious what needs to be done.

A: When Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson return from their rehab assignments, imagine what this offense could look like with those two plugged in for Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbaar. Oliver Marmol will have every opportunity to play the matchup game with his position players.

And with Alec Burleson and Ivan Herrera raking at Memphis and youngsters Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn off to fabulous starts at Double-A Springfield, this franchise is in excellent shape.

Q: With his arrival not too far off (next summer?), are the Cardinals going to play Jordan Walker in the outfield at all? Arenado could opt out, but that doesn’t seem likely at this point.

A: If Walker keeps killing in Springfield, that is a call the team will have to ponder this move because this young man is racing up the organizational ladder. I might leave him at third base this season, then make the change heading toward next season once Nolan Arenado makes his expected decision to stay.

Q: Michael Girsch (he's our GM for those that don't remember him) is in the final year of his contract. Do you think Mo brings him back or does Girsch seriously entertain other options?

A: Michael Girsch turned down a chance to interview for the Mets job, so I don't know how eager he is leave the STL for a lead role elsewhere. If he is eager to escape John Mozeliak's shadow, he hasn't shown it. Maybe he knows he's next in line here.

Q: The Cards pitching last night was awful against a very bad Cubs team. And the Cards will continue to pitch short the rest of this five game series. The highly touted Liberatore has disappointed as the top pitching prospect. Flaherty is not pitching before the All Star break. So what best explains the malaise of the front office: there aren’t better pitchers available outside the organization, DeWitt won’t spend the money, or John Mozaliak won’t admit the club is pitching short and maintains status quo?

A: The short answer is they hope to get to Monday in one piece. After that, the off day and the return of Steven Matz will help the team reset. The fact Flaherty is on track to pitch next month, Dakota Hudson is trending the right direction after working deep into a game and Andre Pallante is showing starter potential are also influencing factors as the front office mulls potential trades.

In the short term, Johan Oviedo, Zack Thompson and Jake Woodford could all get a turn this weekend. What they do (or don't do) will help guide the front office as well. The team has won two of the three games Matthew Liberatore started, so it;s not like he is a disaster.

At this point, any pitcher who has been unsigned and idle since last season would take weeks to get ready. I would go ahead a sniff out a few of those anyway, just for protection, because guys inevitably get hurt. Finding a few older guys to put in Memphis for the next several weeks would be prudent.

Q: I agree that offensively this could be a special team. By why wait a year or two? You have two stars in Goldy and Arenado surrounded by budding new talent like Gorman. Bolster the rotation and play to win now.

A: There will be an opportunity to add talent this summer, but there will be much greater opportunity down the road when this team can deal from greater asset strength while operating with more payroll space. This team still needs to learn what it really has with its young veterans and its second-tier prospects on the cusp.

Will Dylan Carlson reach new levels or will he plateau ala Stephen Piscotty?

Is Tyler O'Neill an all-around star -- power, speed, defense -- or was last season an outlier?

Can Ivan Herrera and Andrew Knizner adequately replace Yadier Molina?

Can Jack Flaherty stay healthy? Will he sign an extension or eye free agency?

Can Jordan Hicks harness his power and emerge as a starting pitcher?

Can Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson find consistency needed to stick in the majors?

Armed with these answers along with more knowledge about Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez, Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy the Cardinals will be able to positioned to make additional plays on the Nolan Arenado/Paul Goldschmidt level.

Q: You and many fans keep selling "Binnington is back!" 5 games after a terrible year is not very meaningful. Husso is a lot more important then Leddy, and David Perron. I don't care if you have to pay him 5 million a year. In a year you can trade either him or Binnington. Any teams best defenseman is a great goalie TANDEM!

A: Ville Husso had a great two months in the NHL. But his last two months of the regular season were ordinary and his playoff performance was poor. So while the Blues would be glad to have him back, I do not see the team committing much cap space to him. The Blues will hope that Binnington is back. If it turns out he is not, then Doug Armstrong will need to free up more cap space so he can find a Plan B.

Q: You think a little less facial hair with only a mustache now has quickened Matt Carp’s bat speed?

A: It's funny how life is. Once Matt Carpenter ran out of his giant guaranteed money from the Cardinals, he set out to remake his swing over the winter. He hit OK in the minors for the Rangers, so the Yankees are taking a spin on him with various injuries hitting at once.

Q: I graduated from Mizzou in the mid-1970s and always believed the 2006-14 seasons would be difficult to sustain. Since then it's been mostly mediocre. Do you think the Tigers are in danger of falling back into a period like we saw from 1985-97, where a .500 season was a dream?

A: I don't believe things will get that difficult because Eli Drinkwitz aims high and works his tail off recruiting and promoting. But Missouri will always be playing catchup to the upper half of the league. Those programs have massive, massive resources that Mizzou won't match unless a few billionaires come along and throw crazy money at the program.

