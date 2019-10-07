Cardinal Nation was irritable Monday.
Fans cheered sarcastically when third baseman Matt Carpenter fielded a ground ball cleanly, mocking him for his costly error earlier in the game.
They booed closer Carlos Martinez when he entered the game in the ninth, letting him have it for his Game 3 failure.
But in the end, the Cardinals won 5-4. They lived for another fight thanks to Yadier Molina's game-tying single in the eighth inning and then his game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th.
Like Adam Wainwright, he just doesn't want to lose. On Molina's watch, the Cardinals remain a special franchise.
"What a special trait," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "It's what this guy lives for. This is exactly what Yadier Molina lives for, this is what he trains for. Clearly he's going to have a lot of personal accomplishments, rightfully so, I'm sure they mean something to him. Yadier is about winning and winning championships, period."
Braves manager Brian Snitker tipped his cap to Molina and Co.
"These guys are battle-tested," Snitker said. "They have been through the wars. They've got brains. This guy (Molina) is a Hall of Famer. He hits to the situations, stays within himself, doesn't try to do too much, all the cliches, everything, that's him.
"He plays the game in front of him about as good as anybody in the game."
Here are some quick thoughts on the game:
• I would have opened the playoffs with Dakota Hudson on the mound for the Cardinals in Game 1. But maybe Hudson was tapped out, as his early exit Monday suggested. Miles Mikolas started the NLDS opener and the Cardinals won. Hudson was extra rested for Game 4 but he didn't last much longer than Braves starter Dallas Keuchel, who was working on three days' rest. Keuchel lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed three homers. Hudson lasted just 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs -- although only one of them was earned.
• Marcell Ozuna absolutely crushed his first- and fourth-inning homers to sustain his strong postseason showing. This reminded us of his raw power potential -- and made us wonder what the Cardinal lineup could look like without him next season. Ozuna was bad in September, but he's doing his part to extend October.
• Once upon a time, Shildt believed shortstop Paul DeJong was a viable No. 3 hitter. In Game 4, he hit eighth and whiffed with one out and a runner at second base in the second inning. Then he was called out on strikes with runners at first and second in the fourth inning. Is this who Paul DeJong will be for the rest of his career, or will he climb back to legitimate NL All-Star status?
• Fans were furious that Shildt allowed Martinez to work the ninth inning in Game 3 after his Game 1 struggle. But he lacked compelling relief options, as Game 4 underscored. The Cardinals flirted with danger right through the ninth, when Martinez had to work around a leadoff double. The team's best reliever was Mikolas, who saved the day.
• Carpenter got his second straight start at third base and had a rough day in the field. He booted Adam Duvall's grounder in the fifth inning, opening the door for three unearned runs. He also helped put the Cardinals in peril in the sixth inning; he and Molina converged on a foul pop-up, got in each other's way and let the ball fall.
• Watching Dansby Swanson torment the Cardinals reminded us how the Braves stole him and Ender Inciarte from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Shelby Miller trade. Inciarte got hurt this season and Swanson struggled offensively in the second half this season, but the once-promising Miller washed out. That moronic trade help doom the Tony La Russa-Dave Stewart management regime with the D-Backs.