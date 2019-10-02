Executives don't win and lose baseball games, players do.
The Cardinals proved that point while pulling away from the Chicago Cubs and outlasting the Milwaukee Brewers to win the National League Central.
Back in August, the vocal minority of Cardinal Nation raged against president of baseball operations John Mozeliak for standing pat at the MLB trade deadline. Angry fans deemed him complacent, timid, lazy, stupid and so forth.
They lamented how Cubs management outmaneuvered him by acquiring Nicholas Castellanos. After being freed from his imprisonment with the horrendous Detroit Tigers, Castellanos produced a power surge that propelled the Cubs for weeks.
Cubs executives Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer took bows for their aggressive efforts to upgrade their roster.
Meanwhile, some fans wondered how Mozeliak could look his players in the eye after failing to do the same.
(The counter-argument, made in this space, was that many, many high-paid Cardinals needed to avert eye contact with the bosses given their miserable performance through the season's first half. Had they done their job all season, there wouldn't have been much focus on the trade deadline.)
Mozeliak did want to make a deal or two to bolster his pitching before the trade deadline, but the marketplace turned weird and logical trade opportunities didn't emerge.
He didn't make a trade just to make a trade because he doesn't need the good public relations. Ticket sales in St. Louis remain strong this year, despite all the social media squawking.
Was Mozeliak smart? Well, he didn't make a dumb move that squandered more assets. Then the team took off as is, so we suppose he could make that claim.
After the deadline passed without activity, the Cardinals had to rely on players returning from injuries or coming back from Triple-A Memphis to provide a lift.
Things looked bad. And then they didn't.
The Cardinals started playing better and eventually the Cubs tanked, despite their terrific on-the-fly moves.
One by one, the Cardinals began performing to expectations or even higher. They found themselves, just as the Blues did during their historic Stanley Cup run.
Manager Mike Shildt and the rest of the field staff deserve applause for that, of course, because they tried to put guys in position to succeed and they fostered a positive and persistent team demeanor.
But ultimately the players either do their jobs well or they don't. And the Cardinals did.
With this group, credit for the turnaround starts with the holdovers from the Good Old Days: Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.
This team appeared headed toward a pitching collapse, but Wainwright won five consecutive starts when the games mattered most. During the first four games of that streak he turned back the clock and allowed just two runs in 27 innings.
Did anybody really see that coming?
Molina returned from his thumb injury to bolster a flagging offense. He hit .333 in August with a .995 on-base plus slugging percentage and 12 RBIs.
In his last nine games of the regular season, Molina went 13 for 40 with three walks, two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs. That's pretty good for a 37-year-old catcher with a high odometer rating.
As for the intangibles . . . well, let's just say that Molina still lives to win and that competitive will (and his glare) holds the group accountable.
The Cardinals hoped newcomer Paul Goldschmidt would put the offense over the top this season. In September he did just that, posting a .953 OPS with 24 RBIs.
Dexter Fowler stepped back into the leadoff spot and found his old table-setting form. He worked his way all the way back from his dismal, injury-marred 2018 season to fill a glaring team need.
Kolten Wong finally mastered the obvious. He learned to bunt for hits to utilize his speed. He learned to drive balls to all fields to defeat defensive shifts, which explains his .342 batting average since the All-Star break.
Enigmatic pitcher Carlos Martinez took to the closer's role after some initial turbulence. He didn't allow a run in 16 of 17 appearances while earning one victory, two holds and 10 saves in that span.
Then there was Tommy Edman, the ultimate Internal Solution. He can play anywhere. He hits from both sides of the plate. He runs like the wind. He offers surprising power. He has a flair for heroics.
Edman hit .350 in September with a .417 OBP and a staggering 1.077 OPS. That stacks up well against numbers put up by any player acquired elsewhere at the trade deadline.
That success allowed Shildt to make the courageous decision to bench third baseman Matt Carpenter until Wong suffered his hamstring strain.
Things got tense at the end. The Cardinals squeezed just enough from their weary pitching staff to hang on and advance to the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.
The men in uniform decided this playoff race, not the guys wearing bow ties.