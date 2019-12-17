Gordo: Cards act sensibly, add Kim to arms supply

The Cardinals were looking to make an opportunistic signing in the pricey free-agent marketplace. Winning the Kwang-Hyun Kim bidding meets that criteria.
- Left-handed pitcher? Check.
- Polished veteran? Check.
- Moderate price? Check.
- Slots as a No. 5/No. 6 starter and swingman? Check.
So this is worth a shot. As the Cardinals seek to regain their player procurement and development edge, finding more talent in the Pacific Rim is one obvious area for improvement.
The Cardinals got pretty mileage from reliever Seung-Hwan Oh, so why not travel this path again?
Kim offers a right-priced hedge on this team's Genesis Cabrera and Austin Gomber bets. Both of those lefties could contribute next season . . . or neither could pay good dividends.
Cabrera has a lively arm but, to this point anyway, insufficient command. Gomber is coming back from injuries. And so we wonder about these two.
Pitching depth will be crucial with Carlos Martinez working to rebuild shoulder strength and once-promising Alex Reyes trying to come back from multiple injuries. Right now the rotation of Martinez, Jake Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright looks good, but stuff happens.
Kim, 31, is two years removed from Tommy John surgery. He is a longtime star in the Korean Baseball Organization and he wants to take a run at big league baseball before he retires.
(So what is the talent gap between the KBO and MLB? Jamie Romak, the second-best hitter on Kim's SK Wyverns squad last season, is 34 years old with 36 big-league at bats to his name. He did time in the Cardinals organization with Springfield and Memphis in 2013-14.)
The San Diego Padres tried to sign Kim earlier, but that team failed to come to terms. This time around Kim had multiple suitors -- thanks to the current posting system -- and the Cardinals won out.
Kim's fastball rates as just average by today's standards, so he will need to command his curveball and forkball in addition to his slider, which is his out pitch.
Writing for FanGraphs, Eric Longenhagen had this take:
Kim has been at the center of an awful lot of winning dating back to his amateur career. MVP of a high school national championship team and a gold medal and MVP winner at the 2006 World Juniors, he won gold medals in the 2008 Olympics, 2014 Asian Games, and 2015 Premier12 tournament, plus four KBO titles (‘07, ‘08, ‘10, ‘18) and a KBO MVP (‘08) with SK Wyverns, the KBO club with which Kim is under contract for one more season. The Wyverns finished 88-55 this year, and Kim is a cornerstone of their rotation . . .
Many pitchers return from TJ with a new physique thanks to their time away from throwing, during which they’re focused on the rest of their body. That’s not the case here, as Kim’s athleticism is seeping away, his arm slot has lowered a bit, and he’s less balanced over his blocking leg than he used to be. Stuff wise, Kim has a nasty, tilt-a-whirl slider he deploys as his primary swing and miss weapon; the rest of his repertoire (a low-90s fastball, low-70s curveball, and upper-70s changeup) is average or below. It’s a fifth starter/swingman look, barring some kind of velo explosion out of a bullpen. The question then becomes: is what teams are willing to pay for that sort of profile enticing enough for SK, a competitive team, to ship away such a vital part of their rotation?
The answer is yes. So the Cardinals have added a needed element to their pitching mix for next season. It's not like they signed Gerrit Cole, but it appears they made themselves better.