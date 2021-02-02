Gordo: DeWitt rewards Cards fans with Arenado acquistion

Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. has been down this road before. Thanks to the team's rabid fan base, he may travel it again.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado is a proud veteran looking to win. The Colorado Rockies lacked that same commitment to excellence. Arenado became restless before last season.
Finally the Cardinals were able to poach him, as they did previously with Mark McGwire, Jim Edmonds, Scott Rolen, Matt Holliday, Jason Heyward, Marcell Ozuna and Paul Goldschmidt.
“When you have an opportunity to get premium players from others clubs for whatever reason, it’s incumbent on us to bring them to St. Louis,” DeWitt said during Tuesday's introductory news conference for Arenado. “Many of them have contributed to our championships.”
Once again the Cardinals found a motivated seller to send them an impact hitter. In this case, they got a hitter they coveted for some time.
“You need to be opportunistic,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “And you also need an owner willing to take a chance. This was not an easy deal to put together.”
DeWitt made this bold move despite suffering massive revenue losses due to the ongoing pandemic. The Rockies helped underwrite this trade, but DeWitt deserves credit for putting his financial might behind this deal.
“The Cardinals are fortunate to have fans who support us year in and year out,” DeWitt said. “We have an obligation to bring them the best team possible and the best players possible. They make it possible.”
Management hopes Arenado helps the Cardinals win the National League Central title that’s there for the taking.
"I'm very optimistic," DeWitt said. "I think we've got a good club, one that can contend with anybody."
The team hopes Arenado enjoys the atmosphere here and decides to stick around.
"Coming to a team like St. Louis with great players, great history, I'm just super excited," Arenado said. "I've always admired this organization from afar."
Goldschmidt passed on potential free agency to sign a contract extension here. Holliday became a free agent, but then signed with the Cardinals. Heyward exited as a free agent, as did Ozuna.
So these things can go either way. Arenado has contract opt-outs after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but the Cardinals hope he declines them and plays third base here for the rest of his career.
"I plan on sticking around," Arenado said. "That's my goal. I plan on staying here for a long time. I said that once in Colorado, but I mean it. I expect to be here for a long time. I'm not worried about that."
Perhaps someday the Cardinals will finally develop a home-grown hitting star to put in their middle of their batting order. That’s difficult to accomplish while reeling off 13 consecutive winning seasons and reaching postseason play seven times in a 10-year span.
While other teams stockpile high draft picks and trade veterans for prospects – as the Rockies are doing with this asset selloff -- the Cardinals buck the industry trend by trying to win every year.
That makes securing elite hitting prospects more difficult.
Given that, the organization has put more emphasis on that by drafting high-ceiling high school sluggers Nick Plummer (2015), Dylan Carlson (2016), Nolan Gorman (2018) and Jordan Walker (2020) in the first round.
Injuries derailed Plummer. Carlson should break out this season. Gorman and Walker have big league power, but their futures hinge on their ability (or inability) to make consistent contact.
While they work on that, the Cardinals will plug Arenado into the middle of the batting order with Goldschmidt, Carlson and Paul DeJong.
The Cardinals still don’t have a great offense on paper, but suddenly they are trending in the right direction.
"We might not be done," Mozeliak said. "There are always opportunities. We're going to keep looking."
Arenado will surely improve their offense now that he has recovered from the shoulder injury that dogged him last season. He replaces Matt Carpenter in the projected lineup, so that is a very low bar to clear.
Arenado could make an even bigger impact with his glove, offering plus-plus field on the hot corner next to the ever-reliable DeJong. This will be a big upgrade over Carpenter or Tommy Edman, who was just OK over there last year.
For a team built on pitching and fielding, this is a good thing.
The Cardinals did not pay a high price to make this happen. The spent Austin Gomber from their large stack of pitchers, a pile that got higher with the development of Zack Thompson and the acquisition of Matthew Liberatore in the much-lamented Randy Arozarena trade.
They also spent corner infield prospect Elehuris Montero, who was a fast-riser before an injury halted his progression at the Double-A level. Infielder Mateo Gil and pitchers Tony Locey are long-term prospects.
Some the higher-rated prospects projected to be in this trade stayed put, including pitcher Angel Rondon and power-hitting outfielder Jhon Torres.
Even if Arenado turns out to be a rental player, the Cardinals won’t sweat that modest price paid. But that’s not how the franchise expects this to play out.
“Nolan is joining us in the prime of his career,” DeWitt said. “So we anticipate many great seasons of Nolan playing third base.”
Cardinals formally introduce their new third baseman, who will wear No. 28 and have two chances (after 2021 and 2022) to become a free agent if he elects to leave.