Gordo: DeWitt rewards Cards fans with Arenado acquistion

“The Cardinals are fortunate to have fans who support us year in and year out,” DeWitt said. “We have an obligation to bring them the best team possible and the best players possible. They make it possible.”

Management hopes Arenado helps the Cardinals win the National League Central title that’s there for the taking.

"I'm very optimistic," DeWitt said. "I think we've got a good club, one that can contend with anybody."

The team hopes Arenado enjoys the atmosphere here and decides to stick around.

"Coming to a team like St. Louis with great players, great history, I'm just super excited," Arenado said. "I've always admired this organization from afar."

Goldschmidt passed on potential free agency to sign a contract extension here. Holliday became a free agent, but then signed with the Cardinals. Heyward exited as a free agent, as did Ozuna.

So these things can go either way. Arenado has contract opt-outs after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but the Cardinals hope he declines them and plays third base here for the rest of his career.