Gordo: Do roster moves reflect a clock that's ticking on Mozeliak?

Q: I think Mo is down to one year on his contract and if he doesn’t show some good results this year he’ll get the Shildt treatment That’s why he’s messing with the service time of Gorman and Liberatore. I always look forward to your chat, although I think Ben Fred is more realistic and has Lighter Rose color glasses and drinks less Moe Kool-aid.

A: I offer BenFred a sip of that refreshing Cardinals Kool-aid from a souvenir Yadier Molina Tumbler before our video shoots, but he is NOT having it.

As for John Mozeliak, his firing of Mike Shildt was a bad look for an organization that puts value on keeping a good image. I'm sure Bill DeWitt Jr. didn't enjoy how it played out. Also the tens of millions in dead contract dollars can also chip away at an executive's job security too. So I wouldn't be surprised if the ownership spotlight on this season is bright.

As for Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore, they get their chance to make their cast starting this weekend. Liberatore could still use more polish, so it's hard to argue that he was held back. As for Gorman, the additional Triple-A work did him some good after a rough spring. But now it's time to give him a bunch of big league at-bats to see what happens.

Q: I would think no matter what happens in the playoffs Tarasenko will be traded this summer or before Christmas. The guy's value won't be higher given his productive season and he has produced in round one this year and previous playoffs. Do you agree Vladi will have a new zip code sometime in 2022-23?

A: No, the Blues could bring him back as a rental player. Teams pay a huge trade price at the trade deadline to rent offense for the stretch run, so keeping No. 91 would give the team a whole season of production. Then if he walks, the team can use his cap space to add or keep other players. In the salary cap world, teams never "lose a player for nothing" via free agency.

The Blues see their competitive window as wide open, so any trade that sends Tarasenko away would have to help the Blues in 2022-23 and beyond.

Q: Did you see the Denver Post article on Bednard? The first loss of the playoffs and he's already taking heat for looking like a Ken doll behind the bench and not being able to motivate his team.

A: The pressure on the Avalanche is immense. The pressure on coach Jared Bednar is immense. This is the last go-round for this team as it is currently assembled, so failure is not an option. Another second-round exit would create big repercussions

Q: Each playoff game this season I pick three players and focus on their play during the game. Last night I watched Kyrou, Parayko & Toropchenko. If Kyrou is going to be successful at this level he is going to need to add about 10-12 lbs of muscle. Parayko makes too many bad decisions with the puck and is not physical enough for a player his size. Nobody in the league fears him, not like they did Chris Pronger. We have a diamond in the rough with Toropchenko. He’s gritty, not afraid to throw his body around and plays a physical game. I love how he goes hard to the net.

A: I, too, love Alexi Toropchenko. More importantly, Craig Berube really likes him -- which is why the kid was on the ice in the third period with Game 2 still in the balance. He can skate and he uses his size very well.

Yes, Kyrou needs to get stronger and improve his puck protection skills. That's why he is a third line guy in the playoffs. But this guy wants to be a star and he seems well on the way there.

As for Parayko, he is never going to be a big hitter. But he logs big minutes, takes the tough assignments and helps hold his this depleted defensive corps together. He wasn't great the first half of this season, but he has been very good from the second half through the playoffs.

Q: Is Binnington playing like he did in 2019 or are the Blues just blocking shots and collapsing in the middle to prevent shots?

A: The Avalanche need to manage the puck better, as coaches like to say, because the Blues are dangerous with all four lines on the counterattack. Colorado does not want to turn the puck over high in the offensive zone or in the neutral zone.

As for Binnington, he has made some of human pretzel saves reminiscent of his '19 run. He still gets scrambling around the crease and he still can lose his stick at inopportune times, but right now he is playing with the confidence needed to make that aggression work.

Q: Just saw where the Rangers AAA farm team just released Matt Carpenter. How does someone forget how to hit?

A: Good question. Maybe we could line up Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong for a panel discussion on this topic.

Q: As Milwaukee once again pulls away from the Cards, their formula for success in today’s modern baseball is simple: power up with sluggers, and pitch well with a solid rotation and shutdown closer. The Cards don’t match up in any of those areas. While the Cards organization, its fans, and media still relish in the past, Mil has developed a smarter front office that better competes in today’s style of baseball and responds quickly to fill gaps. Where am I wrong?

A: Baseball has always started with the pitcher. Milwaukee assembled an excellent low-cost rotation and backed with a shutdown closer, so it has a pretty good team. There is nothing revolutionary in that. How long will the Brewers keep Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer together? The cost for each will keep climbing and by 2025 they could all be gone.

The challenge for Milwaukee will be reloading that pitching on the fly, probably by trading at least a few of those guys for younger (and cheaper) players before losing them to free agency.

The Cardinals have not been as successful sustaining their pitching, due to injuries and the disastrous Marcell Ozuna trade -- which cost them both Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen.

Q: Mo was way too casual this winter in reinforcing and bolstering the offense and now it is coming back to bite him. DeWitt needs a fresh set of eyes on building the offensive side of things, let Mo/Girsch deal with pitching.

A: John Mozeliak knew he had Juan Yepez on the cusp. Sure enough, Yepez has stepped in and upgraded the offense. Brendan Donovan has helped as well, in a small sample size. Now let's see what Nolan Gorman does. And while Jordan Walker is too young to help this year, his remarkable play at the Double-A level further validates the decision not to throw giant long-term dollars on another hitter.

Q: Jeff it’s my understanding a 40 man roster spot must be opened up prior to Saturdays game. Will this not bode well for Corey Dickerson or is PDJ likely to be traded or DFA’d?

A: There are paths to keeping the 40-man roster in order. But Nolan Gorman's best role for this team is to be the lefty DH and Juan Yepez can provide outfield depth, so it's easy to imagine a scenario where Corey Dickerson loses those roles on this team.

Q: With MLS starting next year, how to do you feel that they will get covered in the Post? Will you have to take some crash courses in the beautiful game or do you get the impression that it will get more of a niche coverage? Curious to see how this plays out.

A: Expect big-time coverage in the Post-Dispatch. This team is going to b a big story in town. I haven't covered a ton of soccer, unlike Tom Timmermann, but like the rest of the guys I'll know a lot more than I used to as we roll out our coverage.

