St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final

St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) passes during first period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expected the onslaught. With the Blues down 2-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, they were going to push hard in Game 4.

"Listen, they’re going to come out,” Cassidy predicted during his pregame media session. “I don’t think they’re going to deviate from how they’ve had success. They’ve been down in the series in the previous one, 2-1 to San Jose, so they have confidence they can come back and win."

Sure enough, the bulldozing Blues won the first period 2-1 while getting 10 more shot attempts toward the goal. They controlled much of the second period, too.

But it took one last push in the third period for the relentless Blues to beat the Bruins 4-2 and even up the series.

Ryan O'Reilly whacked home an Alex Pietrangelo rebound midway through the period to put the Blues ahead and Brayden Schenn's empty-net goal sealed the victory. Enterprise Center went berserk.

The Blues turned the Cup Final into a best-of-three series. And they left a mark on the Bruins with their hard hitting -- along with one high shot that left Bruins defensive bulwark Zdeno Chara with a facial injury.

This victory would have come much easier if the Blues had a competent power play. Instead of expanding their 2-1 lead with the man advantage in the second period, they allowed Brandon Carlo's shorthanded goal.

But, ultimately, they overcame that mishap by attacking, attacking and attacking some more.

They started right away with O'Reilly's wraparound goal just 43 seconds into the game. That got the Blues rolling into their hard-hitting, tenacious forechecking game.

Defenseman Vince Dunn returned after missing a half-dozen games and elevated the Blues' skill level. His impact was immediate: It was his shot from the left point -- deflected by Zach Sanford -- that created O'Reilly's wraparound bid.

Blues coach Craig Berube also was glad to get forward Oskar Sundqvist back from his one-game NHL suspension. He settled back with Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Steen to reunite the highly effective second checking line. His return bumped Robby Fabbri from the lineup.

Sanford picked up where he left off in Game 3, banging bodies and creating chances. This time he did it with O'Reilly and David Perron on a highly effective second line.

Berube slid hit man Sammy Blais down to a "Bowling for Bruins" line with Pat Maroon on the other wing and Tyler Bozak in the middle.

On defense, Berube subtracted Robert Bortuzzo and his toughness to keep puck-mover Carl Gunnarsson in the lineup with Dunn's return. While he kept his top pairing of Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester together to see a lot of the Patrice Bergeron line, assistant coach Mike Van Ryn did lots of mixing and matching with the other four D-men.

After Charlie Coyle tied the game for the Bruins -- deflecting a Chara shot, then converting the rebound -- Pietrangelo set up the second Blues goal.

He made a nifty move to his left to gain a shooting lane on goaltender Tuukka Rask. The long rebound came to Vladimir Tarasenko . . . and No. 91 had no trouble with that conversion.

The Blues played some of their best playoff hockey in the second period, but their viciously sustained pressure failed to produce a goal. It did draw a penalty, which, for the Blues is a bad thing. They would rather just play the entire game 5 on 5.

This is why: Bruins winger Brad Marchand fed Bergeron for a clean walk-in on goaltender Jordan Binnington. While Binnington made that stop, he sent the rebound over to the unattended Carlo for the weak-side conversion.

That reversed the game's flow and sucked life out of the crowd for a while, anyway.

The Blues were better on their third-period power play, creating some excellent scoring chances, but they still failed to convert.

During the Stanley Cup Final, the Blues have a net of zero from their power play -- one goal for, one shorthanded goal allowed and 11 empty advantages. In fact, the Blues have allowed the last three shorthanded goals in the 2019 playoffs.

But they have been great during 5-on-5 play. Finally, O'Reilly's second goal restored their margin and Schenn put the game to rest.

And the Cup dream lives on.

Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

