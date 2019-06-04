Boston Bruins coach
Bruce Cassidy expected the onslaught. With the Blues down 2-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, they were going to push hard in Game 4.
"Listen, they’re going to come out,” Cassidy predicted during his pregame media session. “I don’t think they’re going to deviate from how they’ve had success. They’ve been down in the series in the previous one, 2-1 to San Jose, so they have confidence they can come back and win."
Sure enough, the bulldozing Blues won the first period 2-1 while getting 10 more shot attempts toward the goal. They controlled much of the second period, too.
But it took one last push in the third period for the relentless Blues to beat the Bruins 4-2 and even up the series.
Ryan O'Reilly whacked home an Alex Pietrangelo rebound midway through the period to put the Blues ahead and Brayden Schenn's empty-net goal sealed the victory. Enterprise Center went berserk.
The Blues turned the Cup Final into a best-of-three series. And they left a mark on the Bruins with their hard hitting -- along with one high shot that left Bruins defensive bulwark
Zdeno Chara with a facial injury.
This victory would have come much easier if the Blues had a competent power play. Instead of expanding their 2-1 lead with the man advantage in the second period, they allowed
Brandon Carlo's shorthanded goal.
But, ultimately, they overcame that mishap by attacking, attacking and attacking some more.
They started right away with O'Reilly's wraparound goal just 43 seconds into the game. That got the Blues rolling into their hard-hitting, tenacious forechecking game.
Defenseman
Vince Dunn returned after missing a half-dozen games and elevated the Blues' skill level. His impact was immediate: It was his shot from the left point -- deflected by Zach Sanford -- that created O'Reilly's wraparound bid.
Blues coach
Craig Berube also was glad to get forward Oskar Sundqvist back from his one-game NHL suspension. He settled back with Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Steen to reunite the highly effective second checking line. His return bumped Robby Fabbri from the lineup.
Sanford picked up where he left off in Game 3, banging bodies and creating chances. This time he did it with O'Reilly and
David Perron on a highly effective second line.
Berube slid hit man
Sammy Blais down to a "Bowling for Bruins" line with Pat Maroon on the other wing and Tyler Bozak in the middle.
On defense, Berube subtracted
Robert Bortuzzo and his toughness to keep puck-mover Carl Gunnarsson in the lineup with Dunn's return. While he kept his top pairing of Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester together to see a lot of the Patrice Bergeron line, assistant coach Mike Van Ryn did lots of mixing and matching with the other four D-men.
After
Charlie Coyle tied the game for the Bruins -- deflecting a Chara shot, then converting the rebound -- Pietrangelo set up the second Blues goal.
He made a nifty move to his left to gain a shooting lane on goaltender
Tuukka Rask. The long rebound came to Vladimir Tarasenko . . . and No. 91 had no trouble with that conversion.
The Blues played some of their best playoff hockey in the second period, but their viciously sustained pressure failed to produce a goal. It did draw a penalty, which, for the Blues is a bad thing. They would rather just play the entire game 5 on 5.
This is why: Bruins winger
Brad Marchand fed Bergeron for a clean walk-in on goaltender Jordan Binnington. While Binnington made that stop, he sent the rebound over to the unattended Carlo for the weak-side conversion.
That reversed the game's flow and sucked life out of the crowd for a while, anyway.
The Blues were better on their third-period power play, creating some excellent scoring chances, but they still failed to convert.
During the Stanley Cup Final, the Blues have a net of zero from their power play -- one goal for, one shorthanded goal allowed and 11 empty advantages. In fact, the Blues have allowed the last three shorthanded goals in the 2019 playoffs.
But they have been great during 5-on-5 play. Finally, O'Reilly's second goal restored their margin and Schenn put the game to rest.
And the Cup dream lives on.
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) reacts to St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues players celebrate Brayden Schenn's empty net goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. They are from left: Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, and Colton Parayko. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Vladimir Tarasenko slammed Bruins David Pastrnak into the boards during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) checks Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) into the boards in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Erin Frances (left) and Lindsay Burmester dance after St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) scored an empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 to seal the Blues victory of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
The Blues swarm St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) after he scored an empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) wraps around the goal to shoot and score during first period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Alexander Steen slams Bruins Connor Clifton into the boards during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Vladimir Tarasenko and goalie Jordan Binnington react after the Bruins Brandon Carlo scored the Bruins second goal during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) battle for the puck during the first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Ryan O'Reilly scored the first goal during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Bruins Charlie Coyle scored during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington blocks a shot while Bruins Sean Kuraly looks for a rebound during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues David Perron celebrates with Ryan O'Reilly after he scored the first goal during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Alexander Steen jumps out of the way of a shot that Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask couldn't catch but didn't go in the net during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Enterprise center lights up during the pregame show before the start of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Enterprise center lights up during the pregame show before the start of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Bruins left winger Brad Marchand celebrates after teammate Brandon Carlo (25) beat Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Enterprise Center. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) shoots and scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) scores the first Blues goal of the game against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) stops Boston Bruins right wing David Backes (42) in his tracks during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (9) is checked into the glass by Boston Bruins right wing David Backes (42) during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Blues celebrate after center Ryan O'Reilly (90) scores the first goal of the night during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) passes during first period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates celebrate St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) first period goal during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrats St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) on his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates congratulate Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) on his second period during of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) defends the goal against Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in second period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) squares up to shoot and score on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Singer Kennedy Holmes joins in on the power play dance during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Singer Kennedy Holmes joins in on the power play dance during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
A fan holds up an inflatable Stanley Cup toy during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) carries the puck in second period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) defends the goal agains Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in second period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Bruins Charlie McAvoy goes flying next to Blues David Perron in front of the Bruins goal during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
The Blues' Zach Sanford (left) and Tyler Bozak couldn't score on Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Enterprise Center. (Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com)
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues David Perron and Bruins John Moore collide during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
The Bruins' Zdeno Chara is on the ice after getting hit in the face with a puck during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center. (Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com)
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Jaden Schwartz couldn't score on this play during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) tangles up with Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Boston's Zdeno Chara, #33, reacts after a puck shot by Brayden Schenn, #10, of the Blues caromed off Chara's stick and hit him in the face during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) stands on the ice during the National Anthem before the start of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Boston's Zdeno Chara, #33, reacts after a puck shot by Brayden Schenn, #10, of the Blues caromed off Chara's stick and hit him in the face during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) scores the second Bruins goal on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Boston's Zdeno Chara, #33, reacts after a puck shot by Brayden Schenn, #10, of the Blues caromed off Chara's stick and hit him in the face during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Blues center Ivan Barbashev (left) and Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo battle at the glass in the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Enterprise Center. (Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Bruins celebrate their first goal during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) collides with Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) makes a stop with his glove during the third period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Blues celebrate after center Brayden Schenn (10) scores and open net goal late in the third period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Blues celebrate a goal by right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Blues left winger Zach Sanford (left) sends Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy into his bench during the first period of Stanley Cup Final Game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. (Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)
Colter Peterson
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates his empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) hugs St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) after O'Reilly scored in the third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) hugs St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) after O'Reilly scored in the third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) turns to the crowd to celebrate after scoring against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrates his teammate's St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) battles for the puck against Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) battles for the puck against Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Andre Bright of Illinois celebrates St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) third period goal as the Blues took a 3-2 lead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) wraps around the goal to shoot and score during first period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates swarm Brayden Schenn (10) after he scored an empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) fights for the underneath Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) kicks St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) while scrambling for the puck in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates swarm St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) after O'Reilly scored a goal in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates swarm St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) after he scored an empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrates his teammate's St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
The Blues Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo put the crunch on Bruins Charlie McAvoy at the end of the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Players from both teams converge around Blues goalie Jordan Binnington during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Blues Alex Pietrangelo pulled Bruins David Backes away from his goalie. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Bruins Jake DeBrusk tries to get the puck past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Ryan O'Reilly scored the first goal during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington blocks a shot while Bruins Sean Kuraly looks for a rebound during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Linesmen separated Bruins David Backes from Blues Alex Pietrangelo after Pietrangelo put Backes in a head lock in front of the Blues goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Alex Pietrangelo had his arm around the head of Bruins David Backes as players converged around Blues goalie Jordan Binnington during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Bruins players hover around their goalie Tuukka Rask when he had trouble controling the puck during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrates his teammate's St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) clashes with St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) in the first period during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Pat Maroon was there to get the puck when goalie Jordan Binnington didn't stop a shot by Bruins Jake DeBrusk during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Vladimir Tarasenko slammed Bruins David Pastrnak into the boards during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Ryan O'Reilly scores the winning goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Ryan O'Reilly scores the winning goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Erin Frances (left) and Lindsay Burmester dance to 'Gloria' after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrats St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) on his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Fans and teammates celbrate St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) first period goal during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues players celebrate Brayden Schenn's empty net goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. They are from left: Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, and Colton Parayko. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Linesmen separated Bruins David Backes from Blues Alex Pietrangelo after Pietrangelo put Backes in a head lock in front of the Blues goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates after he scored during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
The Blues Brayden Schenn fires the puck at the Bruins empty net and scores late in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) keeps control of the puck with pressure from Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) in third period action during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) battles to shoot the puck in third period action during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammate St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) keeps control of the puck with pressure from Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) in third period action during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan