Gordo: For a while, anyway, we must live without spectator sports

We must move on without most of our favorite sports until further notice.
This sports hiatus is well down the long list of frightening things America is dealing with right now, but it still boggles the mind.
Sports has become a 24/7 thing in the lives of millions of fans. There are so many sports channels to sample, so many televised events to keep track of, so many fantasy leagues to play in and so many bets to place.
So what do we do with ourselves now?
On a local level, folks may remember the simultaneous shutdown of MLB and the NHL in 1994 due to labor strife. The Rams had not yet arrived from Los Angeles, so fans here were left with major college sports (Spoonball!) to cheer for.
That was a strange, strange time. But at least that barren pro sports landscape was created by millionaires battling billionaires over slices of a giant revenue pile.
Now we are facing an international health crisis unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Our way of life will change dramatically until we get to the other side of this thing.
Sports could go away for several weeks -- and perhaps longer, since we have idea how prevalent the Coronavirus is in the U.S. and Canada and how long it will take health care professionals to get it under control.
Opening Day for baseball? Commissioner Rob Manfred is only committing to a two-week delay to the start of the regular season. We’ll see about that. Odds are you won’t need a windbreaker for Game 1.
Stanley Cup playoffs? We could see the NHL squeezing some playoffs games into a July schedule. We’re guessing the ice won’t be the best at most rinks.
The NCAA Basketball Tournament? March Madness could be replaced by the Mid-Summer Maelstrom. After all, this is about what’s good for the “student-athletes,” right?
Here is some reaction to this all:
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: “Until Wednesday, a popular way to deal with the coronavirus was to pretend it didn’t exist. Maybe you understand the urge. That is what I’m doing with the XFL. Alas, pandemics don’t get offended and slink away; ignoring them is truly the worst thing you can do. And so here we are, in a chaotic sports world inside a chaotic real world, looking around for anybody to lead us, making decisions too late–and making them largely based on wishes until facts shove those wishes aside. Think of how fast this is all moving. As of Wednesday morning, virtually every major sporting event in this country was scheduled to take place in front of fans. By Wednesday night, the NBA had suspended its season. You wonder what sports can do? Maybe that’s it. Maybe sports can scare the proper hell out of everybody. Maybe they already did.”
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “The NCAA tournament is a particularly dangerous mass gathering in this type of circumstance—if you’ve ever attended a tournament session, you know it’s a communal event that attracts fan bases from all across the country. How could any organization justify bringing together people from different regions during a pandemic? Preventing fans from going to tournament games seemed like a proactive choice by the NCAA. And after the NCAA announced its decision, virtually every conference tournament followed suit. We prepared for a March Madness with everything except the memes of crying fans. However, on Wednesday night it became abundantly clear the fans aren’t the only ones at risk in these events. Before a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder tipped off, doctors tested Utah center Rudy Gobert for COVID-19. The result came back positive, and although Gobert wasn’t in the arena, the game was promptly postponed. Soon, the NBA had suspended its entire season. had suspended its entire season. After all, Gobert’s test means that much of the league could be at risk. First, there are his Jazz teammates, as Donovan Mitchell has already tested positive for the virus. And since the start of March, Gobert has played at least 30 minutes in games against the Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons, and Raptors. Those teams then went on to play other teams. The coronavirus can be spread by a handshake or a cough; 30 minutes of man-to-man defense seems like a surefire way to spread it.”
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “Unlike the NBA and the NHL, MLB can plan ahead — take stock and set a new opening day, decide on a season length and structure before it gets underway. It can protect its players and the playoffs at the same time. It’s complicated, but it’s not a worst-case scenario. Switching home fields or staying in spring training facilities was a head-in-the-sand response that would have implicitly encouraged fans to travel out of state, to cities populated by vulnerable retirees. Waiting for a critical mass of diagnosed cases before taking the plight of a particular city seriously willfully ignores the national test shortage and all the urgent reports about contagious incubation periods and asymptomatic healthy people who could still spread the virus among vulnerable populations. Shuttering stadiums and suspending play is a public good. For as long as there are games and ticket takers, fans will show up. Because they’re misinformed about the how exponentials work. Because they’re cavalier or callously unconcerned about their role in a communal crisis and the importance of ‘flattening the curve.’ Because they trust public institutions to do what’s best for the public. That trust is often misplaced. But at least for now, under tremendous pressure from municipal decisions and the actions of other leagues, MLB finally did the right thing.”