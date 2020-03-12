Gordo: For a while, anyway, we must live without spectator sports

Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “The NCAA tournament is a particularly dangerous mass gathering in this type of circumstance—if you’ve ever attended a tournament session, you know it’s a communal event that attracts fan bases from all across the country. How could any organization justify bringing together people from different regions during a pandemic? Preventing fans from going to tournament games seemed like a proactive choice by the NCAA. And after the NCAA announced its decision, virtually every conference tournament followed suit. We prepared for a March Madness with everything except the memes of crying fans. However, on Wednesday night it became abundantly clear the fans aren’t the only ones at risk in these events. Before a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder tipped off, doctors tested Utah center Rudy Gobert for COVID-19. The result came back positive, and although Gobert wasn’t in the arena, the game was promptly postponed. Soon, the NBA had suspended its entire season. had suspended its entire season. After all, Gobert’s test means that much of the league could be at risk. First, there are his Jazz teammates, as Donovan Mitchell has already tested positive for the virus. And since the start of March, Gobert has played at least 30 minutes in games against the Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons, and Raptors. Those teams then went on to play other teams. The coronavirus can be spread by a handshake or a cough; 30 minutes of man-to-man defense seems like a surefire way to spread it.”