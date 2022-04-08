Gordo: How Jordan Hicks falls into the 'no other choice' category

In our weekly chat we go beyond Cardinals questions and look at the Blues goalies and Kansas trying to outrun the NCAA. Here are some highlights.

Q: I understand if the Cardinals want to make Jordan Hicks a starter, but why isn’t he doing it at AAA? As a starter he’ll need better control and his change up. He can’t be throwing 20 plus pitches an inning as he’s prone to do. I would understand if the team had no other choice, but that’s not the case. I don’t get the thought process, and I think it’s setting Hicks up to fail.

A: At the moment, this may fall into the "no other choice" category. Matthew Liberatore is still not ready. Johan Oviedo has not recovered from his 2021 beatings. Drew VerHagen did not finish the spring well. So that seems to leave Jake Woodford and Hicks as the two choices. Woodford would seem to be the surer of two unsure things at this point, but Hicks has massive upside. The team wants to see how his arm reacts to pitching every fifth day to see if this really is his future, as Hicks insists it is. Hicks takes this assignment with a pitch limit and a short leash, so that mitigates the competitive risk.

Q: How can the KU program continue to run circles around the NCAA with this 'bag-man' shoe dollar scam? Will the hammer ever come down on Kansas and, is there a chance the crown may be taken away if the infractions are super significant?

A: I would be surprised if the NCAA takes away this title because the alleged infractions took place so long ago. But since the NCAA has already stepped on the other schools in that federal probe, it's inevitable that it will try to nail Kansas with forward-looking sanctions. But KU has sent clear signals that it will fight this to the death in court if that time comes. So the NCAA has to be sure when it drops the hammer and it must be prepared to see this whole matter drag out even longer.

Q: I think Gates will improve the talent. It is just unreal how much talent the other SEC teams are bringing in. Arkansas is unreal with the players it has coming in. Brazile will have to play very well to get many minutes. Mizzou could be much better and still finish in the bottom 4 of the conference next year. Not sure the NIL will be a friend of Mizzou sports compared to other SEC schools.

A: The right basketball coach can win at Missouri, just as the right coach has won at Auburn and Alabama. It is easier to overcome revenue disparity in basketball, since just takes a few key players each year to make the difference.

The SEC competition level is insane, yes, but Dennis Gates is coming in aiming high. He won top recruit Aidan Shaw back into the fold and he hired an elite associate head coach. He has convinced an army of transfer candidates to consider Mizzou. And it appears the school is also getting its name, image and likeness act together. There is hope!

Q: With Pujols selling tickets and the nightly bobbleheads stashed away till next year, the Cards are almost assured of reaching 3.0 million again. However, I expect ticket sales to nosedive throughout the league which almost makes the Pujols signing look like a coup.

A: It's early to draw conclusions on fan unrest over the lockout. The regular season was set back just a week after all of that angry posturing by the owners and players. A bigger issue might be life in the post-pandemic world. People got used to doing things differently -- work, play, everything. Some folks will be eager to get back out to concerts and sporting events and others may have gotten used to NOT spending huge dollars on either. The retail and restaurant worlds have had to adapt and maybe the live entertainment world will as well.

Q: Impression of Nick Leddy so far?

A: He's been fine so far. I was skeptical, given Nick's past plus-minus history. I saw him as a faded offensive defenseman. But playing on a team with better defensive structure and more skilled guys to pass to, he's been solid. He's just OK on the power play, but that won't matter once Torey Krug returns.

Q: Obviously, trading Binnington is not going to be an option. I guess a team like the Oilers or Leafs might take a flyer on him if we ate part of his money. I’d just hate to get saddled with half of Binner’s salary for the next 5 years while he goes off and turns into the second coming of Johnny Bowers. Do we just sign Husso to a 3 year $9.5m deal and allocate $9m a year for goalies?

A: That might be the interim path. Binnington has played a lot of pro hockey, most of it very good, so I am not writing him off. And since Doug Armstrong does not like to buy out contracts or pay guys to play elsewhere, I imagine the team will invest more time in him unless another team gives it a reason to move on.

In our case, we invested more money on the content side to create extra coverage at a time when newspapers are spending less on reporting. We also travel to road games, which many publications do not do. In our business advertising alone can't cover the expense of coverage.

Q: I’m surprised that framing pitches is accepted as ‘playing the game the right way’, and that catchers get away with it. If you were an ump, wouldn’t you assume that the catcher moved his glove because he thought the pitch was a ball? And wouldn’t you be disinclined to reward a catcher who tried to trick you?

A: A good umpire can tell a ball from a strike. We have lost some good umpires, which is why the pitch-calling robots are on the way.

To me, framing means setting a good target, reading the pitch, adjusting to the pitch and having a quiet mitt hand when pitch arrives -- in other words, not lunging around and stabbing at pitches. A good frame could include a subtle finishing flick of the mitt back to the zone to complete the sell.

As for catchers getting away with yanking pitches back into the zone, umpires must be better than that. They are supposed to follow the path of the ball through the zone -- up and down, side to side -- and not call a pitch where a catcher catches it. Where the catcher catches it could be a ball, but where the ball crossed the zone could be a strike.

There are many aspects of playing baseball that fall into the "gaining advantage" category without rising to the cheating category. Is the hidden-ball trick cheating? No, it's part of the game. Having a second baseball in play would be cheating.

Q: How long is Binnington's leash Saturday (if he starts) especially if the Blues lose to the Wild? Will one bad goal be enough to pull him again or will it take the team to get down multiple goals? How does this compare to the Cards continuing to running Reyes out when clearly he didn't give the team the best chance to win?

A: In the case of Reyes, the Cardinals did not have just two pitchers: starter and closer. So there were lots of options is a pitcher struggled. Not using those options was dumb. In this case, two goalies dress. Given the fact these two games are back-to-back at home, I could see Berube pulling Binnington again unless he felt Husso really needed a night off or the game in question was already out of hand.

The Islanders don't allow lots of goals, getting down multiple goals could quality as "out of hand" -- which was not the case for Edmonton.

