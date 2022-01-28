Gordo: How the Jack Flaherty Circumstance has become a linchpin in baseball's negotiations

During our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers we look at baseball bargaining, Blues goaltending and more. Here are some of the highlights.

Q: I am getting excited about the two playoff proposals from both the players and owners, either one. I think expanding the playoffs would bring excitement to the end of the season and into the playoffs, especially the 2 out of 3 Wildcard Series. I have a gut feeling that the two sides are coming close to an agreement. What do you hear?

A: Those talks gathered speed in a hurry, After months of posturing they really got to work. Maybe both sides realized that this skirmish between billionaires and millionaires could cause real pain for both sides.

Q: The players made a significant concession on free agency; which I didn't expect so early in negotiations. What might be one area currently in contention that owners could do likewise?

A: The owners have to address the Jack Flaherty Circumstance. Back in 2019, Flaherty pitched at a $20 million level and earned $562,100 according to Baseball Reference. There are many, many stories just like that. I'm curious to see how far owners will go with a pre-arbitration bonus system and if they are willing to replace arbitration with another vehicle for determining pre-free agency pay.

I agree on the playoff possibilities under discussion. The current system is stupid.

Q: Jeff are you still sticking with your comment from last week that Binnington has a Cup ring so he gets to stay in goal? He forgot to bring that ring with him to Calgary if that is the case. Please remember that Cup is now going on 3 years. Or does Binnington and MO go in the same category? Every Blues fan will always be grateful of Binnington winning the cup and through out the whole playoffs of 2019, but it is 2022.

A: Fans have given up on Binnington, but the team will continue working with him to get him on track. I don't believe he's finished. There will be plenty of opportunity to play two goaltenders during the second half of the season. If Husso is clearly the better guy when April rolls around, the Berube will prepare him for the playoffs as he did with Binnington during the Cup run. After the disappointment of the past few playoffs, the organization is focused on making a deeper run.

Q: Army has to find out if Husso will sign an extension BEFORE the trade deadline. He likes to wait things out but that can bite him back if he does that. Husso has been developed for years by the Blues.

A: If Husso is the team's better goaltender, then the Blues are not going to trade him ahead of the postseason just because he doesn't have a contract. If he turns out to be a rental player, so be it. Teams value rental players for the playoffs. And in the salary cap world, teams never "lose a player for nothing." Exiting players create cap space that can be used to either retain other players or add new ones

Q: Why would Husso sign with the Blues now when they already have Binnington locked up for five more years? He doesn't want to sign here to be a backup or a 1A to Binnington. Why wouldn't he wait to see if Edmonton or some other goaltender-needy team will throw a boatload of money at him in July?

A: Husso has a ways to go before another team will pay him starter money and guarantee him starter ice time for years to come. If he piles up lots of regular season wins the rest of of the way and wins a couple of playoff rounds here, then maybe he could feel that sort of love in the market.

Q: Why would he sign here? As he has already seen, if one goal plays better than the other guy, then he plays. Binnington's contract isn't earning him playing time this year, so why would it dictate his usage next year?

If Husso re-signs here and establishes himself as No. 1, then the Blues will trade Binnington as some point as they did Allen.

Q: Just wondering if anybody sees the parallels I do between Jack Flaherty and Jordan Binnington, in my eyes both half year wonders.

A: Flaherty has a 3.34 career ERA in nearly 500 innings. He hasn't matched his 2019 form in the past two pandemic seasons, but he has exceptional talent. Staying has been a challenge, as it has been for most pitchers.

Q: Now more than ever I think Martin 100% deserves another year. This team has improved as much as any team in the SEC. To me the rest of the season is about continuing to get better and playing hard. There will be very good point guards and bigs in the portal and if Martin can pick up one of each I really think Mizzou will be very competitive.

A. Now that Cuonzo has his player rotation set and his defensive intensity instilled, the Tigers can play with some of the best teams in the country. If they can finish strong, keep improving and win some game, then they will make the case for staying the course. If Martin stays, he simply MUST add an accomplished ballhandler to mix with all of his combo guards and wing players.

Q: Liked today's Tipsheet on David Ortiz "versus" Barry Bonds on admission to the Baseball Hall of Fame. It seems Ortiz was selected over Bonds partly, if not mostly, because he was more personable. And yet the Hall has plenty of members who were not particularly nice human beings (Ty Cobb first comes to mind).

A: I love Big Papi. Great player, greater personality. He did wonders for Boston. But voters embracing him while shunning Bonds and Clemens is incongruous. Ortiz took measures to improve his power, like so many other players. Where those measures fell on the ever-shifting allowed-disallowed continuum we'll never know.

Admittedly, Bonds and Clemens (like McGwire and Sosa) seemed to go over the top with their use of science, but how can we really pick and choose within this context.

Q: Now with HOF consideration for Bonds and Clemens with the Veterans Committee, how long do you suppose it will take, if ever, to ultimately get this two players in? Also, how about Big Mac?

A: McGwire was one-dimensional player. He hit lots of homers during an era when a lot of hitters were hitting homers. That context alone could keep him out of the Hall. At some point Clemens and Bonds will get in the Hall because their absence will look more and more ridiculous as time passes. At some point a committee will put them in. Lord knows how many more back doors the Hall will open to their shrine as time marches on.

Q: Why isn't there a penalty kill dance? Hey, if the power play gets a dance, isn't it only fair?

A: I do not believe either is necessary in today's game.

