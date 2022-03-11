Gordo: How the MLB players whiffed on the big issues

We answered your questions about baseball, Blues and Mizzou basketball on our weekly chat with subscribers. Here are the highlights.

Q: Very excited that baseball will start soon. But, aside from raising the minimum salary, it doesn't seem like the players got that much in the deal. Seems like they whiffed on their two biggest objectives -- earlier access to arbitration and free agency -- in their fight "for future players." Am I reading the deal wrong?

A: I agree with you. I believe the players would absolutely need to get earlier access to arbitration and free agency with this contract. Instead, they settled for the pre-arbitration pool concept. That's something, especially combined with the increased minimum salary, but it hardly changed the dynamic. The owners will continue to exploit the less experienced players as cheap labor. The players did free up more spending room under the competitive balance tax, so a few big-spending teams will throw some more money at a few high-end players.

Q: How do you think the 12 team playoff format will impact the Cardinals front office approach?

A: This is great for the Cardinals. The franchise goal is to contend every year and this makes that challenge easier. Media types and fans will call on the Cardinals to be more aggressive -- since just making the playoffs isn't such a great achievement any more -- but I am betting on business as usual. As we have seen, there is no way to ensure postseason success. A loaded roster can fall to a hot team in a short series. It happens year after year, The Cardinals know that better than anybody.

Q: Doesn't sound like the Cubs are just writing off the 2022 season. So The Cardinals cannot expect it to be a cakewalk to win the division.

A: The division was never going to be cakewalk for the Cardinals. The Brewers are loaded up with quality pitching. The Cubs are hugely profitable and there is talent in the market, so that franchise should have no trouble building a competitive team this year. Let's see if the ownership is serious about that.

Q: Any reason why the Post-Dispatch hasn’t done a story on how the Ukraine invasion possibly affects the Blues’ Russian players?

A: As I noted last week, Jim pressed the issue with the team -- but the team is trying to proceed business as usual and stay out of the fray. The Russians are playing well are in good spirits, as we saw against the Rangers. Buchnevich didn't play because of that head shot he took from Austin Watson, but the rest of the guys look fine. If this conflict escalates and the sanctions worsen, then that could lead to myriad issues. Will the players have their assets tied up? Will they be able to return to Russia to see their family? What measures will the NHL take to protect the ability of current players to work? This could become a story at some point.

Q: I have so much respect for coach Martin. He would never do anything that would break rules and this day and age of college sports it makes it hard to win big if you don't. LSU , I have zero respect for that coach. He gets better plays but at what cost. What ever Martin decides to do next it will impact people for the better. Mizzou basketball can hire the ghost of John Wooden until the administration figures out how to run with the big dogs it will matter little who is the coach.

Whoever coaches Missouri basketball will run a program that is looking up at Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee every year. Alabama will be strong as long as Nate Oats is there. Arkansas will be strong as long as Eric Musselman is there -- and that fan base would make the job attractive to a LOT of coaches if Musselman jumps. LSU will keep doing what LSU does until the NCAA slaps its wrist, which could be years away. Texas A&M has and, it seems, the right coach in Buzz Williams. Florida will finally miss the NCAA Tournament under Mike White, and that may be enough for that traditional power to fire a very good coach. So that's the top half of the SEC. A lot of good coaches will come and go at the other SEC schools trying to climb that ladder.

Q: My friends expect Cuonzo Martin to be fired this weekend. I still don't see where that makes sense. I liked Frank Martin’s take. Any idea what we might expect this off-season for the MU men's BB team?

My guess is this: If Missouri was committed to Martin, the school would have already said so. The non-comments are usually telling. The team was delayed getting back to Boone County due to weather, so that set back the timetable to meet with Martin -- either to let him make his case or to negotiate his exit. I agree that the resolution could come very quickly.

As for the offseason, Martin or the next coach needs to keep a half-dozen key players, starting with Brazile and Kobe Brown. Also, the coach has to add significant help in the transfer portal: Point guard, scorer and proven 4/5 player to relieve Brown of having to defend the post.

And . . . the next coach has to have some input in the development of a strong Name, Imagine and Likeness program so the school can land some more high-end kids out of high school.

Q: Would the world end if Coach Martin was retained for next year? Do you imagine he wants to come back?

Martin is not a quitter. He has been up on his feet, coaching every sequence of every game. But he's also made it clear he won't beg for his job. If he's not wanted, he'll take the buyout and move on to the next challenge, whatever that will be.

Q: If you were an AD who would you prefer to hire as a basketball coach. A successful low to mid major coach (ex. Murray St) or a coach who has success at a Power 5?

A: I want a coach who has won consistently under varied circumstances. To hire a coach with major conference success, you are likely to end up with a guy who also got forced out at the major college level -- like a Rick Barnes, Ben Howland or Bruce Weber. Cuonzo Martin has had success at the major college level, taking three schools to the Big Dance. Hiring a major conference coach who has never failed is not possible at most schools. To hire a mid-major guy, I would want to know how he intended to recruit at the needed level. Ideally the mid-major guy also did time as a major college assistant, so he could answer that question.

Q: Can you please explain the need for bigger bases?

A: That is a safety issue, creating more space between the fielder and runner on bang-bang plays. Slightly off-line throws to first create dangerous scenarios.

Q: Why are the Blues not as strong in the face off circle this season? Has O’Reilly digressed? Has there been a coaching change? What can they do or who could be used more to win more which would help in both O zone time, the PP and on the PK?

A: Robert Thomas is vastly improved in the faceoff circle this season, from 42.6 percent to 50.3 percent. Ryan O'Reilly has slipped some, from 58.8 percent to 55.1 percent. Brayden Schenn has slipped a bit too, from 52.3 percent to 48.5 percent. Those re the primary guys. That's just an individual success/failure thing. Don't blame the coaches. The secondary guys, Barbashev and Bozak in particular, have struggled. Joshua is good on the draw, so perhaps he can be part of the solution when the rest of his game catches up and allows him to fill the fourth-line role.

Q: Do you think the Blues strong play vs good team bodes well for the playoffs as long as they stay away from the Avs in a first round matchup? Will the teams lost points vs poor opponents be looked back upon at the end of the season?

A: The Blues have proven they can compete with the league powers. But to advance in the playoffs, they will have to get their team game in sync. They are a long way from that right now, The goal is to be playing very well at the end of the season, then build on that step by step as the games get tougher. Teams can morph into a real Cup contender by winning under pressure. The Blues have done it before to get to some Final Fours and, of course, the Cup.

