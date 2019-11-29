Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
Gordo Live: Talk Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS with columnist Jeff Gordon
Most Popular
-
Maclin scores five times as Kirkwood extends streak over Webster Groves to seven
-
Media Views: Wheeler stays busy while waiting to get a new job
-
Ole Miss falls in Egg Bowl after urinating dog celebration
-
Sundqvist heads to injury list as Blues' injuries continue to pile up
-
BenFred: Will NCAA's handling of MU's case decrease cooperation in investigations? One lawyer thinks so